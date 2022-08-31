Kate Moss defends ‘lovely’ Hugh Hefner’s notorious Playboy mansion

Kate Moss praised the “lovely family atmosphere” at Hugh Hefner’s infamous Los Angeles mansion after a string of unsavory accusations from former Playmate Holly Madison.

The British model visited publishing magnate Hefner at his sprawling Holmby Hills home shortly before celebrating her 40th birthday with a cover shoot for his iconic men’s magazine in 2013.

Hefner, who died in 2017 at age 91, and the 29-room Gothic Tudor property he originally bought in 1974 have since been convicted by ex-Playmate Madison, who claims she felt pressured to have sex. have with the aging publisher during her time at the mansion.

Recalling her own experience with Hefner during a British Vogue During an interview on Wednesday, Kate insisted her memories are only positive, with the house more like a family home than a harem.

He said, ‘Well, I met Hugh Hefner, I went to his house. I really liked him and he was there with his kids and some of his bunnies and one of his bunnies took me around the house and gave me a tour and stuff.

‘I met his secretary who had been with him for about seventy years, they’re like a nice institution or something, family atmosphere. I don’t know, I really liked it, there was nothing so seedy or dingy about it. It was quite playful.’

Kate was featured in an 18-page spread for Playboy’s 60th anniversary in 2013, shortly before she celebrated her 40th birthday.

Shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the series featured Kate wearing Playboy’s legendary bunny ears, black tights and matching stiletto heels for the cover photo.

Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Madison recently claimed that the Playboy founder would sometimes not move during sex, explaining that their “crass” bedroom encounters felt like a “job” to her.

Madison, now 42, has teamed up with fellow ex-playmate Bridget Marquardt for a brand new podcast called Girls Next Level.

In the first episode, which premiered in August, the two women—both dating the magazine’s publisher and living in the Playboy Mansion in the early 2000s—shared some intimate details about what it was like to having sex with him, claiming that it sometimes lasted as little as a minute and that he often lay completely still during the intimate act.

The ladies also said they slept with Hugh in front of other women, who would “talk about them” as it happened, and admitted they “wanted it to be over as soon as possible.”

“None of the females felt like it, like sorry the bubble burst,” revealed Holly, who was with Hugh from 2001 to 2008.

She added that the women all considered sleeping with Hugh a “job” but that they had to do it for fear of being “evicted.”

“We saw it as a chore that we had to do or we’ll get kicked out of the house,” she explained. “And everyone just wanted to see it pass as quickly as possible.”

She claimed that Hugh often kept quiet during sex, calling him “a bump on the log in the middle of the bed.”

“He wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed,” she continued after having sex with Hugh, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 91.

“I can’t explain to you how embarrassing that whole routine was. Especially since we got on the road later when there would be a lot of conflict with the other girls.

“You’re literally sitting there having sex naked in front of a group of people who hate you and talk about you while having sex and you can hear it. It was just hell.’

Earlier this year, Madison spoke about her experiences in the “cult-style” mansion as part of A&E’s docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

In it, she claimed that Hefner “isolated her from the outside world,” explaining that she and the other girls were only allowed to leave the fabled Los Angeles trail for special reasons and were not allowed to invite friends.

“We were all kind of gaslit and expected to see Hef as a really good guy. You started to feel, “Oh, he’s not what they say in the media,” she said on the show.

She also claimed that Hefner once “screamed at her” for cutting her hair and claimed he told her that the new “hair looked “old, hard, and cheap.”

‘L [was] felt like I had to look just like everyone else,” she said. “My hair was naturally very long and I was like, ‘I’m going to cut my hair off so I can at least look a little different.'”

But Madison claimed that the magazine editor’s reaction to her new look was not at all positive.

She said, “I came back with short hair and he freaked out at me and he yelled at me and said I looked old, hard and cheap.”

She also spoke further on their first night together on the show, explaining, “He was literally pushed on top of me.

“And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had a lot more emotional impact on me than I thought it would.

“It wasn’t that the idea of ​​possibly having sex with him repulsed me so much. It was more the group aspect that was really out of my comfort zone.’

Hefner died on September 27, 2017 of sepsis caused by an E. coli infection.