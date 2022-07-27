Kate Moss declares hats are ‘over’ as she embraces balaclavas for summer

Though once associated with armed robbers or the Crimean War, it seems the balaclava is now the hottest new trend for summer.

In recent months, the full face cover has had a revival as the must-have fashion accessory, and even style icon Kate Moss has given the quirky look her stamp of approval.

The 48-year-old supermodel has revealed she’s ‘over’ wearing hats and recently splurged on the woolly headwear, despite the recent rise in temperatures.

Speak with Dazed magazine, she was asked if hats are “fancy” and said, “Oh, trilby? No pork pie? Pork tail… not chic! fedora? chic. hmm. No, wait. Not a fedora, not really.

‘I’m a little bit about hats. But oh! I did buy a balaclava. Awesome! A Marc Jacobs striped balaclava recently. gorj! For me and Lila! [her daughter, 19, with ex Jefferson Hack.’

Although traditionally used to obscure one’s identity, Kate insisted she hadn’t bought a balaclava to hide herself, as she prefers to just be ‘normal’.

Kanye see in that thing? Kanye West is also a fan of the item, opting to wear a balaclava while running errands and even when heading out for dinner

She said: ‘I like to be able to walk down the street with my dogs. I do it every day. I don’t do, like, sunglasses and hats and security guards. I walk down the street by myself with my dogs. And nobody looks. Someone might ask for a picture, and I just say no.

‘I’ve been around a lot of people [who try to disguise themselves] and the more they do it, the more attention they get.’

Balaclavas got their name from their use at the Battle of Balaclava during the Crimean War of 1854, where British troops there wore knitted headgear to keep warm.

Under wraps: Last year Kim Kardashian’s headline-grabbing Balenciaga couture catsuit and headgear saw searches for the garment jump 62 percent in 48 hours

Yet in recent months you see the headgear more often on the red carpet than in the trenches.

Last year, Kim Kardashian’s unconventional anti-fashion statement at the Met Gala, a bizarre Balenciaga couture catsuit and headgear, saw the number of searches for the garment increase by 62 percent in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband Kanye West is also a fan of the item and chooses to wear one while grocery shopping and even eating out.

Calm: Justin Bieber wore a balaclava when he performed at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

While Prada’s co-creative director Raf Simons has included them in his collections since the early 2000s, other designer brands have since jumped on the bandwagon.

Balaclavas have featured in collections from the likes of Stella McCartney and Stone Island, with prices starting at £150.

Meanwhile, Givenchy, who sells a £340 mesh mohair balaclava with built-in horns, and Cecilie Bahnsen’s £305 version, which has a frilly neck.