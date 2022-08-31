Kate Moss debuts a ‘granny chic’ look with £1,250 leopard blouse from Stella McCartney

There was a time when she was as famous for her partying antics as she was for her runway strut, but Kate Moss showed a more mature look when she sat down for a chat with British Vogue.

The 48-year-old model wore a £1,250 Stella McCartney leopard dress for an interview detailing her most iconic looks.

While some models might be tempted to chase eternal youth, Moss looked comfortable with her own age and even wore oversized reading glasses as she took a walk through memory.

She shared fun anecdotes about some of the outfits, including her infamous 1993 see-through dress, a diamond necklace Johnny Depp pulled “out of his own pocket,” and her first-ever British Vogue cover, aged 19.

The runway legend chose the McCartney dress for her Vogue moment, a long-sleeved leopard number with a cropped hem, and kept the rest of the look simple.

Her only accessories were a pair of diamond pavé earrings, transparent pink round glasses and a ring on her index finger.

Kate opted for a very natural makeup look, with just a hint of foundation and glowing bronzer, and her signature doe-eyed eyeliner.

She finished the makeup with a glossy lip and some mascara that accentuated her fresh face.

Her blonde locks fell in subtle waves over her shoulders, adding to the effortlessness of the cool outfit.

The model was very relaxed and recognizable during her video showing her most famous outfits.

Moss revealed that Johnny Depp gifted her the diamond necklace she wears here at the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, which he hid between his buttocks.

The photos selected by Vogue span her 30-year career, starting with her very first runway in Milan in 1991, where she revealed she met Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

She also talked about the infamous see-through dress she was photographed in, revealing that she had no idea the garment was see-through and only realized it when she saw pictures of herself in the newspaper the next day.

“It was the flash that made it look naked,” she said. “When I wore it I didn’t think it was that translucent, but obviously it was,” she added.

“Good dress, good night.”

She also revealed that Johnny Depp once offered her a diamond necklace that he had her pull out of his ass crack.

Kate, pictured at the 2005 Glastonbury music festival, wearing Alexander McQueen rain boots and shorts

“He said, ‘I’ve got something on my ass, can you see,’ I put my hand in his pants and pulled out a diamond necklace,” she said.

Kate mentioned a runway of Vivienne Westwood in 1993, which was one of her favorites, and said she was asked to eat the ice cream while walking topless.

She looked at photos of runway shows from the 1990s and said she would do six shows a day during this period of her career, to the point that she couldn’t remember what she was wearing.

She also shared a sweet conversation she had at a John Galiano show in Paris with fashion photographer Mario Testino in 1992.

“I still have this jacket and I cried after this show because a lot of the girls got more than one look, and I only had one look, I thought ‘he doesn’t like me,'” she said.

“I was crying and then I met Mario Testino and he came up to me on the stairs and asked me ‘why are you crying?'” she said.

She said she cried and told him she only got one outfit, and said the photographer told her ‘you’re like perfume, you only need one drop.’