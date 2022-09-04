Kate Moss dazzles in sequinned gown as she steps out with beau Nikolai Von Bismarck at Claridge’s

Kate Moss looked nothing short of sublime on Sunday as she stepped outside to celebrate Vogue’s new memoir, Edward Enninful, A Visible Man at Claridge’s, London.

The 48-year-old model was stunned in a striped dress as her photographer, Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, 35, joined her.

Her multicolored gown was inlaid with sequins that glittered under the flashing lights.

Dazzling: Kate Moss looked downright sublime on Sunday as she stepped outside to celebrate A Visible Man at Claridge’s, London

She added height to her already impressively tall body by wearing a pair of snakeskin high-heeled boots.

She carried her essentials in a glittering gold clutch and added a necklace and several rings for an extra dose of sparkle.

She let her blonde locks fall to drape over her shoulders and opted for a light palette of makeup to accentuate her model features.

Incredible: The 48-year-old model was stunned in a striped dress as her photographer Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, 35, accompanied her

Kate posed next to Stella McCartney, who looked quintessentially stylish in a black dress that showed off her lithe legs.

Kate also stopped for a photo with Kristen McMenamy, who looked gorgeous in all-black and sporting a classic red lip.

Meanwhile, Nikolai cut a gentle figure in a smart black suit, layered over a striped shirt and green tie.

Stunning: Her multicolored dress was inlaid with sequins that shimmered under the flashing lights (pictured with Nikolai)

Be open to Harper’s Bazaar About their relationship earlier this year, Kate said: ‘Being in love makes me feel beautiful. My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be.

“My favorite moments are when the whole family is having lunch together in the countryside on a sunny Sunday afternoon.”

Her boyfriend has been Count Nikolai since 2015 and has daughter Lila, 19, from a previous relationship with Jefferson Hack.

Fashion ahead: Kate posed next to Stella McCartney, who looked quintessentially stylish in a black dress that showed off her lithe legs

Flawless: Kate also stopped by for a photo with Kristen McMenamy, who looked stunning in all-black and sporting a classic red lip

It comes after the model told Vogue her new healthy lifestyle after announcing that she will be launching her own wellness brand later this month.

But if fans want to emulate the star, they’ll have to be prepared to splash out, as the tea bags will set fans a dazzling £21, with the pack of 25 sachets equating to a sobering 85p per cup of tea.

In a far cry from her past, she explained, “I’ve meditated, done yoga, just much healthier.

“All the things that can make you feel more grounded and balanced.

She continued, “So when I was young and started doing shows, I sat down to get my makeup done. And then I saw all the other models leave the bathroom.

‘I thought, what are they doing?’ and I followed them in and they were retouching their makeup – which I didn’t know at the time.

“The girls would change their whole face. That certainly wouldn’t happen now—you’d be in trouble.”

Captioning the Instagram video, Vogue wrote: “Every day Kate Moss’ daily routine starts with a cup of Dawn Tea, her secret elixir of beauty that starts from within.

The British supermodel and style icon’s lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for when she became famous.

“Nowadays, she’s embracing a more deliberate, self-care oriented attitude and channeling it into her new wellness brand, Cosmoss.”

It comes after Kate revealed how much toll her lifestyle took on her body when she claimed her adrenal glands and nervous system were ‘f**ked’.

Party girl: Kate was the iconic It girl of the 1990s, known for her wild parties (pictured in 2005)

She said she wanted to “fix” them and started the 12-step recovery program, referring to the self-help book, the Big Book.

During this time, Kate shared: Fashion: ‘I learned to look at myself, at my shortcomings and at the truth of who I am. And don’t be afraid.

‘I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, swimming wild… I tried everything [new].’

Adrenal glands produce hormones that help regulate your metabolism, immune system, blood pressure, response to stress, and other essential functions.