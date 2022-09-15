Kate Moss’ daughter Lila stuns in a beige hot pant two-piece at the Tom Ford show during NYFW

<!–

Lila Moss showed off her style credentials Wednesday night when she attended the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old, Kate’s daughter, bore a striking resemblance to her supermodel mom as she struck a sultry pose.

By donning light beige hot pants with a matching camel sweater, the beauty showed off her gorgeous figure in the ensemble.

Stunner: Lila Moss, 19, radiated style in a beige two-piece hotpants at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night

The model’s brushed cotton sweater featured a high-neck design as she clung to a black mini handbag.

Showing off her leggy figure, Lila paired the look with barely bare heels with an open toe and double strap.

Her golden locks continued to fall freely in a tousled casual style, while the beauty’s complexion was accentuated with a subtle makeup palette.

Killing it: The beauty wore light beige hot pants with a matching camel sweater and showed off her gorgeous figure in the ensemble

Accessories: The model clung to a black mini handbag for the event

Lila added a pair of gold hoop earrings to the look, posing for snaps outside the A-list fashion bash.

The teen joined a slew of famous faces on the show, joining Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in the front row.

She also smiled for a moment next to model Evan Mock – who kept cool in a purple jacket and gray suit.

Model behaviour: Lila added a pair of gold hoop earrings to the look, posing for snaps from the A-list fashion bash

Identical: Lila (left) bears a striking resemblance to her supermodel mother Kate (pictured right in 1994)

Snuggler: Her golden locks continued to fall freely in a tousled casual style, while the beauty’s complexion was emphasized with a subtle makeup palette

Lila has spent the past few weeks in the Big Apple while the city’s fashion week is in full swing, with the teen walking in shows like Fendi, Vogue and Tommy Hilfiger.

The beauty, who welcomed Kate in 2002 with Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack, is signed to Kate Moss Agency, her mother’s company.

She landed her first major campaign when she was 16 and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

A-list: The teen joined a slew of famous faces on the show, joining Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in the front row