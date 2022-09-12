Kate Moss’ daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW

<!–

Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the runway on Sunday at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show during New York Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old got the support of her supermodel mom Kate Moss, who sat in the front row during the show – which was held at the Skyline Drive-In theater in Brooklyn.

Wearing a pair of thigh-high boots with a ribbed cotton mini dress from the fashion house, Lila radiated style as she showed that star power runs in the family.

Passed: Kate Moss’ daughter Lila, 19, took the Tommy Hilfiger runway by storm in thigh-high boots and a mini dress on Sunday during New York Fashion Week

She was styled in a ribbed mini dress with a horizontal stripe design and color-blocked panels, alongside a polo collar and quarter sleeves.

The ensemble was paired with logo-patterned mesh tights, while the beauty ramped up her height with heeled leather boots that ran all the way to her thighs.

Lila took it up a notch with elbow-length leather gloves to match the boots as she stepped down the sidewalk—despite the rain seeping into the open-roofed hall.

Supportive: She had the support of her supermodel mom Kate, who was front row on the show — which was held at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In theater

High fashion: Lilac was styled in a ribbed mini dress with a horizontal stripe design and color-blocked panels, alongside a polo neckline and quarter sleeves

Her golden blonde locks were styled in a layered side ponytail, while the budding fashion star’s features were accentuated with a soft base and signature smokey eye.

From the front row, Kate was supported, who walked for the brand during London Fashion Week in 1996.

The style icon sat next to Shawn Mendes, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – while the A-listers enjoyed the show.

Gorgeous: The ensemble was paired with logo-patterned mesh tights, while the beauty ramped up her height with heeled leather boots that ran all the way to her thighs

Statement look: Her golden blonde locks were styled in a layered side ponytail, while the budding fashion star’s features were emphasized with a soft base and signature smokey eye

Kate stunned in a denim shirt dress for the show, adding a belt detail to tie the waist while matching her daughter in thigh-high leather boots.

On the show, Lila was joined by models Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox and Ashley Graham as they led the catwalk – sporting a colorful array of preppy-chic pieces.

Lila, who is signed to Kate Moss Agency, took to Instagram after the show to share a behind-the-scenes look as she sat backstage in the hair and makeup chair, donning a Tommy Hilfiger robe.

Front row guest list: Kate sat next to Shawn Mendes, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – while the A-listers enjoyed the show

Star-studded: The group watched Lila join models like Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox and Ashley Graham on the runway

The teen made her mark at New York Fashion Week as she opened Friday’s Fendi show with a bang.

Lila bears a striking resemblance to her mother Kate, who welcomed her in 2002 with Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack.

She landed her first major campaign when she was 16 and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Sad image: Lila (right) bears a striking resemblance to her mother Kate, who walked for the brand at London Fashion Week in 1996 (pictured left in the 1996 show)

Chic: Kate stunned in a denim shirt dress for the show and added a belt detail to tie the waist while matching her daughter in thigh-high leather boots