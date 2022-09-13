Kate Moss’ daughter Lila dazzles in a metallic mini dress at the NYFW Vogue World show

<!–

Lila Moss certainly showed her style credentials at the Vogue World runway show on Monday night during New York Fashion Week.

Supermodel Kate’s 19-year-old daughter cut an ultra-glamorous figure in a glitzy mini dress for the star-studded event – for which she walked the runway.

Her plunging dress was decorated with metallic sequins as it had a tight bodice before falling into a rara style skirt.

Stunner: Lila Moss, 19, shone in a sequin-encrusted metallic mini dress at the Vogue World show for New York Fashion Week on Monday night

Featuring a chainmail belt and a layered skirt design, the issue also featured a single piece of material.

Adding a touch of grunge to the look, Lila wore a pair of chunky patent boots with a lace-up design.

The beauty kept accessories to a minimum while cutting back the rest of the look – so all the focus was on the dazzling dress.