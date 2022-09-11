Kate Moss’ daughter Lila, 19, stuns in a ribbed midaxi skirt and crop-top two piece in New York City

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lila Moss was enjoying a day out from her modeling job when she went shopping in New York City on Friday.

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss looked stunning for a day out as she sported a ribbed white skirt and crop top ensemble.

Stepping out with a friend and her family, the model showed off her toned torso as she sauntered through the city – where she spends time during Fashion Week.

Lila Moss, 19, cut a stunning figure in a ribbed midaxi skirt and crop-top two-piece on Friday as she enjoyed some time off from her Fashion Week duties in New York City

Lila opted for a ribbed midaxi skirt with a low waist on her hips and added an ultra-short, long-sleeved top.

The beauty stayed comfortable in a pair of monochrome Adidas sneakers – in keeping with the color theme as she slung a black saddle bag over her shoulder.

Her complexion seemed natural for the outing, as the budding fashion star added a silver necklace pendant and dainty earrings to spice up her look.

Toned down: Lila opted for a ribbed midaxi skirt with a low waist on her hips, and added an ultra-short, long-sleeved top

Natural Beauty: Her complexion seemed natural before the outing as the budding fashion star added a silver pendant with chain and dainty earrings to spice up her look

Her golden blonde locks dropped naturally while in a straight style – while Lila was joined by a friend in jeans and a lemon crop crop top.

But the trip to the Big Apple was a professional one for the teen, as she went to the Fendi runway later that day during their SS/23 show.

Lila stormed the catwalk and bore a striking resemblance to her mother as she stunned the guest list of the best fashion lovers.

Smasher: Her golden blonde locks dropped naturally while sitting in a straight style

Directions: The teen kept her head down as she focused on her phone as she strolled around town

After posting the show to Instagram, Lila wrote that she was “endlessly grateful!!!!” used to be.

The beauty, who welcomed Kate in 2002 with Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack, is signed to Kate Moss Agency, her mother’s company.

She landed her first major campaign when she was 16 and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Runway Ready: But the trip to the Big Apple was a professional one for the teen as she headed to the Fendi runway later that day during their SS/23 show