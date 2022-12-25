Kate Moss and Myleene Klass lead the stars in celebrating Christmas Day

A host of celebrities took to social media on Christmas Day to give fans a glimpse of their fun festive celebrations with their loved ones.

And Kate Moss led the way, looking just gorgeous as she shared a cozy fireplace photo of herself wrapped in a warm blanket.

Meanwhile, Myleene Klass and her family escaped the wintry chill for the sunnier climes of the Maldives, with the group donning red swimwear and Santa hats as they posed for adorable Instagram photos.

Model Kate looked radiant as she warmed up by the fire in the photo shared on her wellness brand Cosmoss’ Instgarm page.

The beauty’s blonde locks fell over her shoulders and she donned a barely there makeup palette as she stared over her shoulder at the camera.

Myleene, meanwhile, had certainly gotten into the festive spirit abroad and posted a series of photos from her luxury getaway to the Maldives.

She was joined on the lavish journey by fiancée Simon Motson, their son Apollo, three, and Ava, 15 and 11-year-old Hero – Myleene’s daughters with ex-husband Graham Quinn.

Family: Myleene wrote: ‘Hink, jump and jump’ #Merrychristmas #family #Maldives’

The former Hear’Say singer, 44, looked nothing short of sensational in a skimpy red bikini that she paired with a Santa hat.

Myleene showed off her toned abs in the snaps as she posed on deck in the petite two-piece, before cooling off with a dip in the ocean.

Elsewhere, Binky Felstead documented the joy of her children India and Wolfe as the siblings shared a sweet hug in front of the Christmas tree.

While also sharing an image of her children’s gift-filled Christmas sacks placed on either side of a blazing fire.

The former Made In Chelsea star also shared a glimpse of her Christmas Eve celebrations, seeing her relatives gather in the kitchen for an evening of appetizers and singing.

Abbey Clancy also celebrated the occasion with her little ones, who shared a photo of her children opening their presents surrounded by family.

The model shares children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and Jack, three, with husband Peter Crouch.

Polly, daughter of Amy Childs, looked excitedly at Santa Claus who had been to her house the night before, checking the “snow footprints” in the living room.

The youngster also posed for a sweet photo in front of the Christmas tree, with Polly barely able to contain her excitement over her pile of presents.

Former TOWIE star Amy – who is pregnant with twins – also shared a photo of an adorable tree decoration featuring an image of her unborn son and daughter as she paid tribute to her boyfriend Billy.

Sam Smith, meanwhile, donned a pair of leopard print bikini bottoms as they wished their fans a Merry Christmas while on a sunny vacation in an unknown location.

The non-binary singer, 30, looked cheerful as they posed with their bums facing the camera.

They showed their tattoos in full and wore nothing more to the outfit than the bottoms.

Sam wrote in a message to their 14.7 million followers on Instagram, “Merry Christmas Sailors ⚓️, sending you healing and love today ✨.”

On their Instagram stories, Sam also posted a second photo of himself posing knee-deep in the clear water.

They busted their asses in the picture as they put their modeling skills to the test.

Blonde-haired Sam got a little closer in their latest post, with a selfie of them sitting on the sand and showing off their pearl necklace and matching earrings.