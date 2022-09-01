Kate Moss admits her adrenal glands and nervous system were ‘f**ked’

She is the iconic IT girl of the 1990s and known for her hard parties.

And in a new interview, Kate Moss has revealed the toll her lifestyle took on her body when she claimed her adrenal glands and nervous system were ‘f**ked’.

The 48-year-old supermodel said she wanted to “fix” them and embarked on the 12-step recovery program, citing the self-help book, the Big Book.

Long-lasting effects: Kate Moss has revealed how much toll her lifestyle has taken on her body as she claimed her adrenal glands and nervous system were ‘f**ked’

During this time, Kate shared: Fashion: ‘I learned to look at myself, at my shortcomings and at the truth of who I am. And don’t be afraid.

‘I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, swimming wild… I tried everything [new].’

Adrenal glands produce hormones that help regulate your metabolism, immune system, blood pressure, response to stress, and other essential functions.

This new holistic approach led to Kate’s latest business venture – Cosmoss – a wellness-focused lifestyle brand that she will launch this month.

Party girl: The 48-year-old supermodel said she wanted to “fix” them and embarked on the 12-step-to-recovery program, citing the self-help book, the Big Book (photo 2005)

The move to wellness may seem unexpected to the infamous party animal, but it fits Kate’s new priorities much better.

In 2020, Kate’s friend DJ Fat Tony shared how she had been sober for two years while maintaining a healthy lifestyle after decades of partying.

Her producer friend, 56 – who has been sober herself for 15 years – said at the time: ‘Kate has been clean for over two years. Me and my sober friends are now better than ever when we were drinking and using drugs.’

During this time, Kate told Vogue, “I’ve learned to look at myself, at my shortcomings and honestly at who I am. And don’t be afraid’

Kate was a member of The Primrose Hill Set – a name given to the all-star group of edgy residents of the leafy neighborhood, who in their heyday were known for their raucous demeanor with tales of their antics becoming legendary.

After attending a week-long detox in Turkey in June 2015, the runway sensation ended when she was escorted home from an easyJet flight after her airport drinking session took a turn for the worse.

The turnaround came as a shock to some, as Kate’s love of booze, which reportedly extended to flutes of prosecco at 8 and glasses of wine and vodka at lunch, saw her earn the nickname “The Tank.”

Scandals: Kate has been in the limelight for years as part of the seedy fashion scene and Primrose Hill drug set (pictured in 2010)

She was famously nicknamed “Cocaine Kate” when she was photographed in 2005 sniffing the substance.

Kate couldn’t help but reference her wild past when she attended the Diet Coke collaboration launch party in July.

Asked by an audience member how she felt about her new role, Kate was reported to joke in response, “Well, I’ve always loved coke.”

She was then in a relationship with singer Pete Doherty, who has made no secret of his own drug use and heroin addiction.

After the scandal, Kate was dropped by seven companies, including Chanel, Burberry and H&M, and had to work hard to regain her public image.

In 1998, when she was 24, she also entered the celebrity-friendly drug rehabilitation center The Priory in London, after suffering from what was called ‘exhaustion’.

Looking back: Elsewhere in the Vogue chat, Kate recalled the time Johnny Depp offered her a diamond necklace in a very unique way – nestling it between his buttocks

Elsewhere in the Vogue chat, Kate recalled the time Johnny Depp offered her a diamond necklace in a very unique way – nestling it between his buttocks.

Kate and Johnny were Hollywood’s “it” couple when they dated from 1994 to 1998, and their relationship recently made headlines again when she was called to testify at his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Speaking about a particularly memorable incident when they were dating, the model recalled, “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them from the crack of his a**e.’

“We went out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something up my ass, can you see,’ and I was like, ‘what’ and I put my hand in his pants and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.’

Johnny was no stranger to grandiose romantic gestures, and in honor of Kate’s 32nd birthday, he’s pouring the famous £750 into filling their bathtub at London’s Portobello Hotel with champagne.

Talk also turned to Kate’s romance with Pete Doherty whom she dated from 2005 to 2007.

The pair were known for their love of parties as well as festivals, with the pair being famous as the leaders in Glastonbury fashion and inspiring a range of festival looks for fellow revelers.

Discussing one of their times at Glastonbury, she recalled, ‘It was really muddy that year and you had to wear a boot. It doesn’t matter what you wear on it, as long as you can get from A to B, you should do that at festivals.’

Reflecting on one of her iconic looks, she continued: ‘And those were Alexander McQueen shorts – I was dating Pete Doherty at the time, so I wore glow in the dark beads he gave me!

“That bag survived five Glastonburys, you could fit so much in it, it was like a TARDIS, it was great.”

Kate and Pete’s relationship has come under renewed scrutiny lately after the release of the rocker’s autobiography, in which he detailed several of their explosive feuds.

Sparkling: Kate, now 48, and Johnny, now 58, were Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple when they dated from 1994 to 1998 (pictured left in 1995) and he gifted her a diamond necklace (right) after they broke up bottom

In court: Kate’s relationship with Johnny also made headlines again over the summer when the model was called to testify on his behalf and crushed Amber Heard’s claim that he once pushed his supermodel ex down a flight of stairs

Meanwhile, Kate’s relationship with Johnny too made headlines again in the summer when the model was called to testify and crush on his behalf Amber heard‘s claim that he once pushed his supermodel ex down a flight of stairs.

During Amber’s testimony, the actress claimed that Johnny once pushed Kate down a flight of stairs, but according to Kate, the actor helped her after she accidentally slipped.

Kate said during her testimony that Johnny never “pushed her or threw her down a flight of stairs,” in fact, she said he looked after her after she tripped on a trip they took to Jamaica together.

“We left the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a downpour and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs,” she recalled, testifying via video link. “I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what happened.”

She said Johnny came back to help her, adding that he “carried her to her room and got her medical attention.”

When asked directly by Johnny’s team if the Pirates of the Caribbean star ever pushed her down the stairs, she replied, “No. No, he never pushed, kicked or threw me down a flight of stairs,” she told the court.

Kate and Johnny dated for three years in the ’90s, after meeting at a cafe in New York City.

And as two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the stars’ high-profile romance quickly became one of the most talked about couples of the time.

While the couple was often spotted on the PDA on romantic trips around the world and often attending glamorous events side by side, their relationship also had a dark side that embroiled the pair in scandal and controversy, leading them to be featured in many. head.

They got into heated arguments on more than one occasion, and on one occasion an altercation between them led to Johnny being arrested for vandalizing a hotel room.