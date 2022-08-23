Kate Moss, 48, parades her bare behind in all its glory as she goes wild swimming completely NAKE

<!–

She is one of the most famous models in the world.

And on Tuesday, Kate Moss, 48, took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself swimming wildly all naked, parading her bare bum in all its glory and glimpses of her breasts flashing in the process.

The supermodel posted the artistic black-and-white images of herself – which showed her wading through the waterfront before entering the lake – to promote her new wellness brand, Cosmoss.

The video shows Kate wading through the reeds at the edge of the lake while looking over her shoulder at the camera.

After a dip in the water, the supermodel gracefully swims away while doing a breaststroke without clothes on.

Kate captioned the video: “Enchanting and magical. COSMOSS is self-care created for the modern journeys of life. @Cosmoss Coming 01.09.22 Join us at www.cosmossbykatemoss.com.’

It’s unclear what exactly her lifestyle brand will offer, but it looks like Kate is following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Holly Willoughby’s Wylde Moon.

Wild! The video shows Kate wading through the reeds on the edge of the lake while looking over her shoulder at the camera

Oh wow! Kate glimpsed her breasts as she sauntered through the shallows

Grab attention! The supermodel posted the artistic black and white images of herself to promote her new wellness brand Cosmoss

Kate is a loving mother to her daughter Lila Grace, 19, who she raises with Jefferson Hack, the co-founder of her former partner Dazed & Confused magazine.

A mother like daughter, Lila achieved her first modeling success as the face of the Braid Bar at the tender age of 14.

Lila recently spoke about her close relationship with her “cute” mom when she revealed she carries an old Polaroid of theirs together in her purse.

Swim time! She dived into the water after wading deeper

Speaking on Vogue’s In The Bag YouTube series, Lila spoke about the close bond she has with her mother, showing fans an old-fashioned Polaroid photo from when she was a baby.

Lila held up the sentimental Polaroid and said, “I think this was on my mom’s 30th birthday, I could be wrong but I look quite young and she seems ready to go out.” I think it’s really cute.

“If I could fit one person in my bag, it would probably be my mom. She’s fun and good at advice, so I could ask her anything.”