Kate Moss, 48, is supported by her beau Count Nikolai von Bismarck, 35, at her wellness brand launch

Kate Moss looked radiant as she stepped out on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of her new wellness brand Cosmoss at The Twenty Two in London.

The supermodel, 48, was joined by her beau Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, 35, at the star-studded bash.

She looked sensational when she glimpsed her black underwear underneath an incredible sheer floral maxi dress.

Glowing: Kate Moss, 48, looked radiant as she stepped outside to celebrate the launch of her new wellness brand, Cosmoss, at The Twenty Two on Tuesday

Kate put on her endless legs in a pair of black strappy heels and carried a tasseled handbag.

She accentuated her glowing complexion with a layer of shimmering eyeshadow and a dab of pink lipstick.

Her photographer friend Count Nikolai looked suave in a black blazer and smart matching trousers with a quirky patterned tie.

Sweet: The supermodel was joined by her beau Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, 35, at the star-studded bash

Elegant: She looked sensational when she glimpsed her black underwear under an incredible sheer floral maxi dress

The launch of Cosmoss is a move that marks Kate as the latest celebrity to join the already complicated health and wellness market.

But at £412 for the lot, fans will have to dig deep for her products – not least the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the ‘mythical’ tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

Made from “powerful, natural substances,” the products are broken down into three rituals that are said to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

Stunning: Kate enhanced her endless legs with a pair of black strappy heels and sported a tassel clutch

Brave: Her photographer friend Count Nikolai looked suave in a black blazer and smart matching trousers with a quirky patterned tie

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to ‘adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfillment, and open a door to balance, recovery and love’.

The first step in the supermodel’s daily routine is the £287 morning ritual, which fills the body with ‘positive energy’.

This includes a £21 antioxidant ‘dawn tea’ to gently take us out of the dream world, followed by a £52 cleanser and a £95 anti-aging face cream.

Exciting: Cosmoss launch is a move that marks Kate as the latest celebrity to enter the already complicated health and wellness market

It is then topped off with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de parfum which ‘enshrouds you in its hypnotic yet grounding scent’ to ‘provide a sense of inner peace’.

The morning care regimen costs a little more than the similar morning routine kit from “lifestyle guru” Gwyneth Paltrow. The five-step Goop kit costs £265.

During the day, Kate recommends re-using her “mood-boosting” fragrance, followed by the Golden Nectar serum – a CBD-infused “ultimate antioxidant oil.”

With a dazzling price tag at just 30ml, it is described as ‘a daily indulgence that takes care of your skin, body, mind and spirit’.