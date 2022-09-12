Kate Moss, 48, is a dream in denim blouse dress at Tommy Hilfiger runway show during NYFW

She is one of the most famous supermodels of all time.

And Kate Moss certainly showed why when she turned heads without ever setting foot on the runway.

The 48-year-old British icon was stunned by his leggy look as she attended the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on Sunday night as part of New York Fashion Week.

Kate was a dream in a denim shirt dress showing off her supermodel legs at the star-studded event.

She paired the look with a pair of sexy black leather thigh high boots along with a white, red and black braided belt.

The stunner was outfitted with a large black clutch, several long necklaces and several bracelets.

Kate’s signature blonde locks while accentuating her natural looks with complimentary makeup.

Kourtney Kardashian was also seen couple with her husband, Travis Barker, while attending the runway show.

Decked out in the luxury brand’s pieces, the stylish duo were seen sharing a kiss as they waited for the event to kick off at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In.

The reality star, 43, and Blink-182 musician, 46, were also seen with 66-year-old Kris Jenner and the teenage daughter of Travis, Alabama, who he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The Kardashians star was seen wearing a monogrammed Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn kitty in a dark, bluish hue. The striking ensemble costs $490.

She paired the jumpsuit by donning black high heels and carried a sleek black bag in her right hand as she posed for a few photos.

Kourtney pulled her hair back into a tight, smooth bun, with a lock of it falling loosely to the side of her face.

The beauty completed her fashion show look by adding a pair of elegant silver earrings and black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the flashes of the paparazzi’s cameras.

Travis also showed his support for the brand by wearing a $290 Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn reversible puffer jacket in red, blue and white.

Under the warm outer piece, he slipped into long black trousers along with shiny black loafers.

The drummer added several silver chain necklaces to accessorize his outfit and add a finishing touch. Matching his wife, Travis also threw on a few shades of black.

The happy couple posed for a photo shoot when they arrived at the fashion event. The musician rested his forehead on his wife’s as they held each other lovingly.

Once the couple sat down, Kourtney and Travis shared a quick, heated kiss in front of the cameras.

According to Hypebeastthe runway show was titled Tommy Factory and was inspired by visual artist Andy Warhol’s factory “from the 60s to the 80s.”

Tommy Hilfiger told the publication, “We took inspiration from NYC, the birthplace of the brand, and combined it with innovative metaverse activations to evolve into a phygital event.”

“The show is about stepping out of our comfort zone and creating an experimental playground where we can combine inclusivity and connection with real style and creative self-expression,” the designer continued.

To close the runway show, Travis Barker gave a surprise performance on the drums.

Surprise: Travis had a chance to close the runway show by drumming