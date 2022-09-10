Kate Moss, 48, and fellow 1990s supermodel Christy Turlington, 53, celebrate Fendi at NYFW

Veteran supermodels Kate Moss and Christy Turlington proved the timelessness of glamor when they arrived at Fendi’s star-studded runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The dynamic duo – who were part of the ‘Big Six’ in the 1990s – rocked the luxury label on the red carpet, where they were joined by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Karlie Kloss.

Often a mishmash of the household names and designers with the on-site arrivals, NYFW kicked off on Friday, September 9.

Fendi is one of more than 140 designers to take to Manhattan with new collections over the next six days, through Wednesday, September 14.

Founded in Rome in 1925, the iconic Italian luxury fashion house is celebrating its Baguette bag with a special 25th anniversary show.

Moss, 48, showcased her fashion sense in a gray patterned mini dress that was complete with a plunging neckline and black lining along the bottom.

The woman known for her lanky figure also wore a pair of knee-high black leather boots.

Before the event, the London resident styled her blonde locks from her face as it fell down her back.

Homage: Moss wore a classic Fendi Baguette as she struck some poses for the cameras

Glowing: Turlington also showed off a classic black Fendi Baguette while flashing her signature infectious smile

Icons: The London native (left in 1992) was an industry sensation in the 1990s, as part of the heroin-chic trend known for her waifish figure; Meanwhile, the Oakland, California native (in 1993) made a big impression with her Calvin Klein Eternity campaign, which began in 1989.

Naturally, she rounded out her overall look by wearing a classic black Fendi Baguette as she took on a number of poses.

Turlington, who was often photographed alongside Moss during the heyday of the supermodel era, also showed off some of her old moves for the camera while holding her Fendi Baguette.

Oakland, California, 53, flaunted her fabulous figure in a black patterned dress that hugged her curves and featured a stylish opening just above her chest and neck area.

To round out her ensemble, Turlington stepped out in black heels with a thin strap around her ankles, and her dark brown locks were pulled away from her face and behind her ears while she was long on the back.

Both Moss and Turlington saw the highs of their careers in a heralded time when a select few models did their part to be elevated to supermodels in the late 1980s and 1990s.

They seemed to fit perfectly with the image of the anniversary event since the Baguette, a small compact handbag, was designed in 1997.

Turlington and Moss also posed alongside friends and colleagues Amber Valletta, 48, and Shalom Harlow, 48

90s theme: In keeping with a 90s theme, Italian fashion house used supermodel Linda Evangelista for the promotional photo on Instagram

Tuned into the classics of the 90s theme, the Fendi fashion house used fellow supermodel of the time, Linda Evangelista, for the promotional photo for the special anniversary show at NYFW.

“Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the legendary #FendiBaguette: Join the special fashion show going live today, September 9 at 8:00 PM EST from New York City,” the caption read.

Popularized in the hit HBO series Sex And The City in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Baguette is often billed as the first “it” bag.

Held in February and September each year, New York Fashion Week is a biannual series of events showcasing international fashion collections to buyers, the press and the general public.

Along with Paris, London and Milan, it is one of the four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively known as the ‘Big 4’