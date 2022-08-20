Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary splashes out £3,000 on a Harley Street hair transplant

<!–

As the sharp-dressed uncle of the Duchess of Cambridge, Gary Goldsmith always stood out in a crowd.

And now the flamboyant businessman has made himself even more striking – by undergoing a Harley Street hair transplant.

While many celebrities are doing their best to hide the procedure, the 57-year-old is embracing his new hairline as it takes shape.

He told The Mail on Sunday: ‘You know what, f**k it, I’m coming out. I want the world to know. I think too many people don’t really talk about it.

“It’s good to be open. I didn’t want people to think I’m a pompous jerk, I just wanted to be really honest about it.”

The £3,000 procedure involves removing hair follicles from the back of the head and inserting them into the front of the scalp.

Gary, Carole Middleton’s younger brother, said the transplant had been painless, but admitted there had been a lot of blood.

Gary, who advises a recruiting firm, said Wimpole Clinic doctors were eager to meet expectations.

‘Before I even sat down in my chair, [the doctor] said ‘Okay let’s face the facts G, you’re trying to graze Wembley again and you only have a few window boxes so I don’t know what to expect but let’s see what we can do’.

Gary said he hadn’t been able to wash his hair for a week after the procedure in case the delicate new tufts of hair had washed away.

But he decided not to hide his red new hairline during his recovery at Tesoro de Oro, his villa in Ibiza, formerly known as La Maison de Bang Bang.

Gary, who is due for a second transplant early next year, said: ‘At first I couldn’t go in the pool, I couldn’t go in the sun, I couldn’t do anything.

But I actually owned it and went to restaurants, I was on a hatless flight with blood all over my head. People asked if I was okay, it was very funny.’

He added: “It’s not a vanity project, it’s not about changing me.

“But I think for a lot of people it can boost their self-confidence, or their inner self, or maybe that’s their crowning achievement.”