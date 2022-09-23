Kate Middleton’s sweet nod to Prince Philip

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kate Middleton gave a subtle nod to the late Duke of Edinburgh as she attended her first public engagement since the Queen’s funeral yesterday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met those who had helped organize the late Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Guildhall on Thursday.

It was their first public appearance since the late monarch’s funeral on Monday – and Kate, 40, wore the same £2,150 Dolce & Gabbana coat she wore to her first engagement after Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

The collarless long coat in black was paired with a pair of simple pearl earrings, adding a touch of class without being ostentatious during the family’s period of mourning.

The outfit was almost identical to the one worn last April when the royals visited Air Cadets from the Royal Air Force in east London – less than a week after Prince Philip’s funeral.

Kate Middleton gave a subtle nod to the late Duke of Edinburgh as she attended her first public engagement since the Queen’s funeral yesterday

Her outfit was almost identical to the one worn last April when the royals visited Royal Air Force Air Cadets in east London days after Prince Philip’s funeral (pictured)

The only difference was the addition of dark tights yesterday – and a clutch bag last year.

It comes after Prince William volunteers and operational staff who helped organize the Queen’s Commitment Service told that moments of grief still ‘catch’ [him] out’.

Prince William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall yesterday to pass on their appreciation to those working on the service at St George’s Chapel – which followed Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

William said he was “choked up” when he saw the Paddington Bear tribute to his grandmother, but had found comfort in the public outpouring of support for the royal family.

The Princess of Wales in her £2,150 Dolce & Gabbana coat yesterday (right) and in April 2021 (left)

He said: ‘It’s the things you don’t expect that hit you,’ he said, adding that he was ‘choked up’ by the Paddington tribute.

He continued: ‘It’s always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it much better.

‘There are certain moments that grab you. You are prepared for all but certain moments that catch you out.’

They also thanked the group for supporting the large crowds who gathered in Windsor to remember the Queen and watch the procession of her coffin up the long walk to the castle before the service.

Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William attended Windsor Guildhall yesterday, three days after the funeral of Her late Majesty The Queen

The Princess of Wales remained elegant and composed as she met with staff and volunteers

The Prince and Princess of Wales met with staff, who were also dressed in black, to pay tribute to her late majesty during the period of mourning

The Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured) met with volunteers and operational staff yesterday to thank them for their work on the Queen’s Obligatory Service at Windsor Castle

William and Kate, dressed in all black as they continue to observe the royal mourning period that runs until Monday, were greeted by a small crowd as they arrived outside the hall.

The royal family were not expected to carry out any official duties during their period of mourning, having been under the world’s gaze for more than a week as they carried out ceremonial duties following the Queen’s death.

Yet royal duties resumed on Wednesday for William, with the father-of-three giving his first speech since his grandmother’s passing with a pre-recorded speech at the Earthshot Prize summit in New York.

The prince was due to attend, but canceled his trip after the queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace says a small number of engagements will be carried out during royal mourning to thank those involved in the delivery of HM Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and associated ceremonial events, and to recognize the service to the King and country of those who are posted abroad.