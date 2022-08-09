Kate Middleton writes to a six-year-old girl who invited Prince George to her birthday party

<!–

Kate Middleton has sent a sweet letter to a six-year-old girl who has invited Prince George (8) to her birthday party.

Despite the massive amounts of fan mail received by the royal family, the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge made sure the anonymous girl got a personal response from the palace.

And now the girl’s mother is reportedly hanging on to the letter, which she received several months after the invitation was sent, describing the royal note as “something wonderful to keep.”

According to The ExpressThe palace letter said: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter inviting Prince George to your 6th birthday party.

Kate Middleton, pictured here sitting in the royal box at Wimbledon with her eldest child, Prince George, 9, ensured that a girl who invited the young prince to her party received a personal response

The young prince, pictured here in an official birthday portrait of his mother, was unable to attend the party, but the Cambridges noted that they were grateful for the invitation

“I’m sorry it took so long to reply.

‘Her Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. After carefully considering the options, I deeply regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they must decline.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply moved that you took the trouble to write as you did for their son, Prince George.

‘It was really very thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses to ask me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.

“Nevertheless, I hope you enjoy your birthday.”

According to reports, the mother posted a photo of the letter on Twitter, which she placed next to the caption: “This is a great thing to keep.”

Meanwhile, Prince George recently enjoyed his own birthday, turning nine on July 21.

The milestone was marked with an official portrait of the future king, made by his mother Kate Middleton.

She took the photo last month during a family trip to a British beach after George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, broke up from school.

Prince George has made some notable public appearances in recent months, including appearances over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. Pictured, George with his great-grandmother, the Queen on June 5, 2022

George has recently made several public engagements – including an appearance at the Wimbledon Men’s Finals (pictured) – as part of a very gradual introduction to public life

In the snap, George is wearing a sky blue J.Crew polo shirt that costs £39.99.

The eldest child from Cambridge would grow up to be a cheerful, polite and content boy who is ‘obsessed’ with football and enjoys being outside in the fresh air.

He has recently made several public appearances – including a visit to the Wimbledon Men’s Finals – as part of a very gradual introduction to public life.

In addition to his performance at the sporting event, he attended several performances during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.