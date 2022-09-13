Kate Middleton wears pearl necklace in tribute to the Queen, as she heads to Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales was photographed as a subtle tribute to the Queen as she and the Prince of Wales headed towards Buckingham Palace to receive Her Majesty’s coffin.

Dressed in a beautiful black ensemble, mum of three Kate, 40, wore an elegant pearl necklace as she and her husband Prince William, 40, made their way to the royal house in London. She is thought to have worn the simple jewelry option as a sweet nod to the late monarch, who was known for preferring to wear pearls.

Earlier today, the Queen’s casket left Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral and was flown to RAF Northolt before being driven to the palace where he will spend the night.

Senior members of the royal family, including the king and queen consort, made their way to the palace to receive the queen’s casket.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured) on their way to Buckingham Palace to join other senior royals and receive the Queen’s coffin, which flew in from Edinburgh today

Kate, who looked dejected as she walked into central London with her husband William, wore a pearl necklace and earrings. Her Majesty was a big fan of pearls, which are traditionally worn by royal women when in mourning

Dressed all in traditional mourning black, the Duchess added a necklace with multiple pearl necklaces and pearl earrings. Pearls are often worn by royals when they mourn, in a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria.

They were also an avid favorite of the Queen, who regularly wore a pearl necklace, including after the death of her husband Prince Philip last year.

Arseiny Budrevich, founder of Budrevich Fine Jewelery Studio, said: express.co.uk that royals, especially Queen Elizabeth, loved pearls because they “represent the aristocratic virtues of generosity, grandeur and generosity,” and they “symbolize purity and chastity.”

“Pearls have been associated with class, elegance and sophistication since the Ptolemaic dynasty in ancient Egypt, where the royal family wore pearls to show their status,” he added.

This tradition was then passed on through the Holy Roman Empire to the French monarchs who brought it into fashion in the Middle Ages, where it was then spread throughout Europe. This is when the British Empire picked up the style.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace

The car with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, heading towards Buckingham Palace

The state hearse carries the queen’s coffin through the palace gates as the crowd erupted into cheers and applause

The procession with the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II on its way to Buckingham Palace

When the Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace for the last time tonight, she was received by members of the Royal Family, including the King, Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The mourners cheered and clapped in the rain as the new state hearse rolled down Constitution Hill and around the Queen Victoria Memorial as it slowed down, then drove through the palace gates and through the central arch into the quadrangle.

Passers-by stopped with their heads bowed at the end of the journey, while a police officer saluted at the gate.

People cheered ‘hip hip hooray’ after the coffin drove under the arch. Many lining the street put down their umbrellas as a sign of respect, while some could see tears wipe from their eyes as phone camera lights illuminated the crowd.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace, waiting to glimpse the Queen’s casket

On arrival at the Grand Entrance of the palace, a guard of honor was formed by the King’s Guard.

Her Majesty was received by all her children and grandchildren, including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after witnessing the coffin’s arrival, Charles and Camilla left Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will stay overnight in the Bow Room at the palace before being transported to the Palace of Westminster, where she will remain in state until Monday 19 September – the day of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and burial at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.