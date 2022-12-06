Kate Middleton wears brooch showing portrait of late Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort paid a moving tribute to the late Queen at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace tonight.

While Kate, 40, stunned in a scarlet Jenny Packham gown and the Lotus Flower Tiara, some onlookers would no doubt have drawn their eyes to a yellow ribbon brooch pinned to her chest.

Camilla, again wearing the late Queen’s diamond and sapphire tiara and necklace, which she chose for the South African state banquet last month, and an Anna Valentine gown, also wore a similar brooch.

The curious piece of jewelry showed a portrait of a young Queen Elizabeth II in an evening dress with a ribbon and a star of the Order of the Garter.

The brooches are a sign that the wearer is part of the Royal Family Order, an honor bestowed on female members of the Firm by the monarch.

A total of 15 women were given the honor of the late queen, which is believed to have been first introduced by George IV in the 19th century, as women in the royal court typically did not have the commemorative medals that men do.

The Queen herself was a recipient of the Royal Family Orders from her grandfather, King George V, and her father, King George VI.

Previous recipients of the Royal Family Order from Queen Elizabeth II include the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Diana, Princess of Wales.

There are seven living recipients: The Princess of Wales, The Queen Consort, The Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester and The Honorable Lady Ogilvy.

There are suggestions that King Charles will create his own order to replace his mother’s, although those who were part of Queen Elizabeth’s may still wear the brooches if a new one is introduced.

Kate joined the Prince of Wales, also 40, King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, for the first Diplomatic Corps reception in three years, as they greeted hundreds of guests at the glittering affair in London.

Kate kept her long brown locks loose and showed off the Queen’s Diamond Frame earrings, which she paired with Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Family Order and her blue Royal Victorian Order sash.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort at a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London

The event at the palace is the first reception of the Diplomatic Corps during the king’s reign, and the monarch, his consort Camilla, eldest son and heir apparent William, and daughter-in-law Kate, a future queen, welcomed foreign ambassadors to the grand palace. occasion in the state rooms of the royal residence.

Kate wore the Lotus Flower Tiara – also known as the Queen Mother’s Papyrus Tiara – which she has worn before. Made of diamonds in fanned-out motifs topped by floating diamond arches, it belonged to Princess Margaret.

Kate also wore it to the diplomatic reception at the Palace in 2013, and to her first state banquet in the UK in 2015 during the Chinese state visit.