Kate Middleton ‘wants to raise her children like Lady Louise and Viscount Severn’

The Princess of Wales wants to raise her children in the same style as Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, a royal book has claimed.

The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by Katie Nicholl, claims Kate Middleton admires the parenting techniques used by the Wessexes, who share children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

Despite their parents being working royals, the children, who are the youngest grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, grew up without HRH titles and out of the public eye.

Nicholl claimed that Kate, 40, admired how Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex managed to give their children a quiet upbringing despite being at the heart of the royal family.

During the pandemic, Sophie Wessex, 57, said she wanted her children to grow up with a strong work ethic.

And after leaving school in June this year, Lady Louise Windsor showed she had heeded her mother’s wishes when it was revealed she had taken a summer job at a garden centre.

Although the name and location of the garden center has not been revealed, it is believed that the Queen’s grandson earned £6.83 an hour in his role.

After receiving her A Level results in August, Buckingham Palace confirmed the 18-year-old would attend the University of St. Andrews and follow in the footsteps of her cousin, Prince William, 40. While the Prince of Wales studied geography, Louise will study English.

It has not yet been decided whether Louise will become an acting royal after her graduation.

While meeting well-wishers outside the Sandringham Estate last week, Kate and William gave an insight into how they are raising their offspring, telling members of the public they wanted to keep things ‘as normal as possible’ for nine-year-old Prince George years, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Royal author Nicholl wrote that while the Prince and Princess of Wales are raising their children in a down-to-earth style, Prince George of Wales has his future as heir to the throne pretty much set in stone.

Although Princess Charlotte of Wales, seven, may have more choices about her role in the family, she remains the “reserve” so will have to keep that in mind if she pursues another career. Meanwhile, Prince Louis, four, could opt to become a non-working royal.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Lady Louise and Viscount Severn at the state funeral and committal of Her Majesty The Queen, who died peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

Having been described as the monarch’s ‘favourite’ granddaughter, Louise shared a famous passion for all things equestrian with both her grandmother and late grandfather Prince Philip.

Lady Louise looked emotional as she took her place by her grandmother’s coffin.

She wore a traditional black dress for the event, which she accessorized with the necklace, which appeared to be made of silver metal.

Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn pictured at the Committal Service for the Queen, held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

After Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Her late Majesty’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, they traveled with their mother Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for a committal service where the Queen was laid to rest.

Many royal fans expected Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, not to have a role in the committal service, but they were pictured entering the chapel behind Her Majesty’s coffin.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales had stood in the front row of Westminster Abbey singing hymns as they stood with their parents.

The Princess of Wales provided a reassuring presence throughout, holding onto her daughter’s hand as the family arrived at Westminster Abbey – and patting her eldest son on the knee as the family sat ahead of the service.