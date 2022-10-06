Kate Middleton tenderly cradles two-month-old baby as fans praise her 'natural way' with children

The mother of three gently rocked the baby and asked his mother how old he was

The Princess of Wales, 40, met baby Isaac during a youth charity tour this afternoon

The Princess of Wales tenderly cradled a two-month-old baby during a visit to a youth charity in Northern Ireland this afternoon, a day after cuddling a baby in Surrey.

Kate, 40, was taken on a walk around Carrick Connect just outside Belfast with Prince William when she met two-month-old baby Isaac.

In a heartwarming video posted by the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English on Twitterthe mother of three is seen cooing over the little one.

As well as gently cradling him in her arms, Kate asked her mum – who was standing next to her – how old Isaac was and beamed down at him lovingly.

The sweet moment follows the princess’ visit to a maternity ward at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford yesterday – where she cuddled premature baby Bianca Novak.

Today’s heartwarming footage delighted royal fans, who were quick to praise the princess’s “natural way” with children.

One user replied: ‘The Princess of Wales is not just the children’s princess, she is THE baby princess. Every baby loves her!’

Another added: ‘I love seeing the Princess of Wales with babies and children.

“She has such a natural way with them.”

A third replied: ‘Catherine loves babies!’

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: ‘Oh that’s two babies in two days!’

The Princess of Wales shared a laugh with Isaac’s mother and asked how old he was.

Kate looked perfectly polished in a £295 Winser London silk blouse and matching blue coat, believed to be by Alexander McQueen, as she gently cradled Isaac

Yesterday the Princess made a surprise visit to the maternity ward at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford – where she met new mum Szilvia Novak and her daughter Bianca.

As the pair spoke in the hospital’s specialist ward, Szilvia asked the princess if she wanted to hold her premature daughter – to which Kate replied: ‘Am I allowed to?’

The princess cradled the little girl in her arms and said, “She is very sweet.”

Szilvia said afterwards: ‘[Kate] was nice to talk to. I was really impressed. You don’t feel like you have classes between you. It’s really cozy”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured arriving for a visit to Carrick Connect, a youth charity based in Carrickfergus which provides support services to local young people experiencing social or emotional difficulties, as part of a visit to Northern Ireland

During the royal engagement, Kate met with the department’s deputy director of midwifery Amy Stubbs and spoke about how she and Prince William had chosen names for their children.

Speaking to People magazine, Amy explained: ‘[Kate] said they were their favorite names and that the world was obviously waiting for them to name their children – and it felt like quite a lot of pressure!’