Kate Middleton shares letter wishing good luck to England Rugby teams  

The Princess of Wales has shared her best wishes for England’s Rugby League team today – as she said she ‘can’t wait to see’ the players in action.

Kate Middleton, 40, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, wrote the note to the teams ahead of the Samoa game, which kicks off at 2pm today.

In the letter, which was shared online this morning, the royal mum-of-three said she was ‘honoured’ to become patron of the Rugby Football League and was looking forward to a number of weeks of ‘fantastic rugby. ‘

She ended the letter: ‘Good luck! I know you will make us all very proud and I can’t wait to see you all in action.’

The royal was announced as the new patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, roles previously held by her brother-in-law the Duke of Sussex, in February.

She has a keen interest in sports, playing tennis and hockey from a young age, and is also a staunch rugby fan, watching England matches with the Middleton family before her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

The Princess of Wales has shared a good luck letter to England’s Rugby League team today – as she said she ‘can’t wait to see’ the players in action

She said: ‘I would like to wish you all the best with your respective World Cup tournaments.

‘I was so honored to become a patron of the RFL earlier this year, not least because I know what an important moment this is for Rugby League.

‘The ability to take part in any World Cup tournament is incredible, but to be able to do it on your home turf, host teams from all over the world and showcase everything this great sport has to offer is really special. ‘

She added: “I am also very proud that this will be the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup to date, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments running alongside each other for the first time.

In the letter, which was shared online this morning, the royal mother-of-three said she was honored to have become a patron of Rugby League

The Princess of Wales said she ‘couldn’t wait’ to see England’s Rugby League team in ‘action’ in the coming weeks

“We’re going to have a great few weeks of rugby and I look forward to cheering you on all the way.”

She added: ‘I know this has been a particularly long wait for you all, but I hope the extra year has worked in your favor and that you are now even more prepared to take on the challenges ahead.

‘You have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I have no doubt that your efforts will inspire the next generation of Rugby League stars on the field.

It comes after she said she will set her alarm early to wake up in time for England’s women’s rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn.

Last week she sent a video message to the Red Roses, posted on the England Rugby Twitter account, wishing the team well in the tournament.

It comes after she said she will set her alarm early to wake up in time for England’s women’s rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn

Dressed in a red Zara tweed blazer to represent her team, Her Royal Highness said she would be cheering them on every step of the way and hoped they would ‘bring the cup home’ again after their victory in 2014.

Her Royal Highness reused the blazer she has previously worn while supporting the England men’s football team during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley to deliver the message. She also wore a cute rose brooch on her lapel to support the red roses.

Kate, 40, said: ‘Hi everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses the best of luck with the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

‘I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I can’t wait to see how you all get on during the tournament.

‘For many of the team this will be the first World Cup you have played in – congratulations on being selected for the squad.

‘I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far and I hope you enjoy every minute.

‘I was also pleased to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the trophy back home.

‘Good luck in the coming weeks. I’m setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way.’

The video was captioned: A special best of luck to #RedRoses from our Patron The Princess of Wales.’

It tagged the princess’s official social media account in the tweet, calling England Women ‘#TeamDream’.

Her Royal Highness reused the blazer, which she has previously worn while supporting the England men’s football team during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, to deliver the message (pictured, in 2020 wearing the blazer)

In her message to the team, Kate recalled her fun trip to Twickenham in February this year, training with the players and laughing as she ducked and weaved her way across the pitch.

The honorary red rose even practiced a line-out and was pictured being lifted up by his team to catch the ball.

The Princess of Wales inherited her patronage of England Rugby from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, after he stepped down as senior royal.

And on her visit to Twickenham in February she proved she was the right person for the role when she stuck around in the training session.

Having a ball! Giggling Kate took part in a line-out with members of the England women’s rugby team at Twickenham

Learn from the pros: The Princess of Wales chatted with the England rugby team ahead of the training session

Sticking around: The Princess of Wales was the hooker between props Jamie George (left) and Ellis Genge in a scrum

Her Royal Highness wore official England Rugby £50 trousers and a £50 zip-up top as she joined England players for a training session at Twickenham, hours after she was confirmed as the Duke of Sussex’s replacement.

Competitive Kate looked delighted to be stepping into her brother-in-law’s shoes and giggled, laughed and smiled her way through the drills, led by head coach Eddie Jones.

The princess, known for her love of sport, smiled as she ran towards the try line and threw her arms up in celebration.

Proving she’s not afraid to get stuck in, Kate put her arms around England players Jamie George and Ellis Genge in a mock scrum and was lifted into the air in a line-out, prompting a fit of giggles .

She also participated in simple throwing and catching drills and tried a drop kick.