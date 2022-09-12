Kate Middleton shares a cheek-patting moment with a member of the public outside Windsor Castle

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is when the Princess of Wales shared a sweet exchange with a benefactor during the Royal Walk in Windsor last weekend.

Kate joined William, Harry and Meghan to meet people who lined the road outside Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the Queen.

In a video shared online, the Princess of Wales is seen patting her cheek as she appears to tell one of the benefactors that she will make her ‘blush’.

Kate Middleton was affectionately patted on the cheek after sharing an adorable moment with an audience member outside Windsor Castle

The Princess of Wales met crowds at Windsor Castle over the weekend with her husband Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Kate, who became the Princess of Wales after the death of the Queen, stops to talk to several women.

While most of their conversation can’t be heard, at one point the princess seems to pat her on the cheek and say, “I’ll blush,” suggesting she may have received a compliment.

It’s one of the touching moments that came out of the walkabout.

Elsewhere, the princess was seen beaming as she watched a baby wearing a pink baby suit.

Kate, 40, was filmed speaking to a woman and while it wasn’t clear what was being said, the princess’s actions showed it had a major impact on her

The woman smiled tenderly at Kate, patting her cheeks gently a few times. She appeared to be saying ‘I’ll blush’, suggesting she’d been complimented

This was one of many sweet interactions Kate Middleton shared with the crowd at Windsor Castle who had gathered to pay their respects to the Royal Family

Meanwhile, Prince William, 40, playfully chatted with the little baby with a smile on his face.

The couple, who recently moved to the Berkshire Estate, met royal fans who had gathered outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the Queen, who passed away on Thursday in Balmoral.

While William ran to the Scottish royal residence to be with other members of the family, Kate stayed in Windsor to look after the children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, who had just started the new school year. the Lambrook School. .

In a show of unity, the pair appeared on Saturday afternoon with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who happened to be visiting the UK when the Queen’s death was announced.

The Princess of Wales, 40, was also seen beaming as she watched a baby wearing a pink baby suit while talking to her mother

Kate Middleton and Prince William both gushed over the toddler as they chatted with her mother and received gifts from members of the public