Kate Middleton says Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had been ‘beady-eyed’

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had been ‘beady-eyed’ to spot drones in the sky being used as part of the security operation for the Queen’s funeral, the Princess of Wales revealed yesterday.

Kate, 40, spoke to the team of staff and volunteers at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in coordinating the funeral for Her late Majesty on Monday.

She explained that Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, were particularly aware of the drones in the sky.

The Prince and Princess of Wales previously said they wanted to ‘keep things as normal as possible’ for their three children following the Queen’s death, according to reports.

The prince, 40, added that although they had not been awakened by any of the exercises at 03.00 in preparation for the funeral, younger ears in the family may have been awakened.

It comes as Prince William could be seen studying a Paddington tribute to the Queen on a phone during his first royal engagement following the late monarch’s funeral yesterday.

He and Kate thanked people who had worked to stage Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in Windsor.

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend the Queen’s state funeral and burial

King Charles III and members of the Royal Family follow behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey following her state funeral

The couple went on to share a swish video from the engagement on their official Instagram page, writing: ‘Thank you to all those who have worked so tirelessly to ensure that everyone who visited Windsor over the last two weeks , has had a safe and positive experience.

‘It was a pleasure to meet just a small number of staff and volunteers today – we are hugely grateful for all your efforts.’

In the clip, Kate and Prince William could be seen beaming as they spoke to volunteers, as well as studying tributes to the late monarch.

Elsewhere during the engagement, the Princess of Wales said she thought the late Queen was looking down on them when five rainbows appeared in the sky above Balmoral.

The hearse pictured carrying the Queen’s coffin as it left Westminster Abbey on Monday

Kate, who opted to wear her recycled £2,150 Dolce & Gabbana collarless long coat in black, made the comment as she and William thanked people who had worked to stage Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in Windsor.

It happened when the royals noticed the colorful weather phenomenon while spending time in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales said the unusual sight had left them surprised, adding: “In Scotland, how many rainbows appeared? You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.’ Kate smiled as she replied: ‘Her Majesty was looking down on us.’

And during the engagement, which was the first in-person engagement for the Prince and Princess of Wales since the state funeral, William said he was “choked up” when he saw the Paddington Bear tribute to his grandmother, but had found comfort in the public outpouring of support for the royal family.

The Imperial State Crown pictured being removed from the Queen’s coffin during the committal service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday

The stunning skies appeared to bid a final farewell to the monarch on Sunday, who has been a central figurehead of the country for over 70 years and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Elizabeth was synonymous with Windsor Castle, where rainbows also appeared, and where she spent much of her time, especially after the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And the rainbows were also seen above the queue, where around 250,000 mourners lined up throughout the night to see the Queen lie in state.

Her Majesty also gave her name to the tower that houses the bell of Big Ben, which was renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark her Diamond Jubilee, and also saw the amazing phenomenon.