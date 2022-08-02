Kate Middleton re-wears £1,945 white Alexander McQueen suit

The Duchess of Cambridge once again demonstrated her frugal dress by donning a favorite suit for the Commonwealth Games today.

Kate Middleton, was joined by her husband Prince William, both 40, and their daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, at the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham, to watch the swimming competitions.

The royal mother of three opted for her trusty £1,945 white Alexander McQueen blazer and matching trousers when attending the tournament.

She first wore the ensemble in Jamaica, in March, during her and Prince William’s Caribbean tour, before donning the outfit again to attend a series of engagements to mark Windrush Day in London.

Kate has a close relationship with Alexander McQueen and has worn the British fashion house’s designs on notable occasions, most famously at her 2011 wedding.

Online, the blazer is described as “a testament to Alexander McQueen’s expert tailoring skills” with “strong shoulders.”

The designer describes it as ‘perfect for a town hall wedding’.

Proving she is a queen of color coordination, the Duchess paired the ensemble with a white blouse.

She added a touch of glitter to her outfit and completed the look with a matching silver necklace and earrings.

She added a touch of makeup to her features and kept her hair in loose waves.

A moment with mom! Princess Charlotte seemed amazed all afternoon outside, staring around wide-eyed as her mother watched

Practicing the royal handshake already! The confident seven-year-old chatted with those attending the Birmingham event today

At one point, the little royal family borrowed to touch her mother’s arm as they watched the afternoon’s program

In May, stylists revealed how a white suit has become a new must-have for royals after Kate, Meghan Markle and former Princess Tessy of Luxembourg all wore the ensemble this season.

The Duchess of Cambridge seemed to kick off the trend on her tour of the Caribbean in March when she dazzled in Alexander McQueen’s crisp white £1370 jacket with matching £575 trousers.

Weeks later, the Duchess of Sussex was wearing a white £3,200 Valentino suit when she stepped out at the Invictus Games in The Hague.

And in May, both Tessy Antony De Nassau and Princess Isabella of Denmark stepped out in white ensembles for various events.

Celebrity stylist Rochelle White told FEMAIL that the suit has become a “timeless piece” that exudes a “powerful and successful look.”

While Princess Charlotte was dressed in a striped black Rachel Riley dress, her mother Kate opted for a smart white suit for the outing

‘Sometimes suits can be seen as powerful and have a successful look and feel, sometimes even as everything together. This look has been worn by many celebrities, models and royals,” she said.

The Duchess was in good spirits when she arrived at the tournament with her husband the Duke and their seven-year-old daughter, where they took a seat at the Sandwell Aquatics Center to watch the swimming competitions.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, who wore a £44 Rachel Riley dress, seemed delighted to attend the match, gesturing wildly at her parents as they sat in the stands.

Today marked the first time the little princess had accompanied her parents for a solo outing without one of her brothers, Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, four.

In a cheeky display, the seven-year-old could be seen clapping enthusiastically, sticking her tongue out and gasping for moments of action—while her mother tenderly tucked her locks behind her ear that had fallen from her neat braids.

The little royal proves to be a real sporting fan – days ago she joined her father for a video message to send her best wishes to the Lionesses ahead of the Euro 2022 final.