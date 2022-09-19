Kate Middleton meets mourners at Sandringham calling the public ‘jolly brave’

<!–

Kate Middleton has thanked the public for their ‘extraordinary support’ following the Queen’s death, praising mourners for being ‘jolly brave’ and ‘uniting around the values ​​Her Majesty stood for’.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, spoke to well-wishers in Sandringham on Friday ahead of the monarch’s funeral today.

As she shook hands with royal supporters, she said ‘everyone is happy brave’ a video shared on TikTok shows.

The new Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William to meet well-wishers in Sandringham last week

“Well done everyone,” she said.

‘Everyone deals with it in different ways. Everyone is wildly brave’.

She added that there has been an ‘extraordinary outpouring of love for Her Majesty’ and added that it has been ‘extraordinary’ to see the support my family has received.

‘Everyone unites around the values ​​she stood for. The unifying part is so important.

“Hopefully together in memory we can support each other,” she continued.

The Prince and Princess of Wales look at floral tributes left at Sandringham House for Her Majesty, who died last Thursday at Balmoral, aged 96

The Prince and Princess of Wales were introduced to residents by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk at a private audience at Sandringham House yesterday.

The royal couple were at the residence to view floral tributes left for the Queen and meet well-wishers ahead of Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday.

During the visit, Norfolk’s lieutenant governor, Lady Dannatt, introduced Kate and Prince William, 40, to people from the area.

The Princess of Wales was seen receiving bouquets of flowers as she greeted royal fans while attending the event yesterday

Floral tributes were placed at the Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate by members of the public in memory of the late Queen

Today, Kate will join her husband and children George and Charlotte at the monarch’s funeral.

2,000 royals, world leaders, VIPs and hundreds of members of the public will be at the abbey, while millions around the world will watch Her Majesty’s state funeral.

The first members of the congregation for the Queen’s state funeral have arrived at Westminster Abbey.

The large oak doors of Britain’s most important church – where Her Majesty married Prince Philip and had her coronation – opened at 8am, three hours before the start of the service.

Amid concerns that London will be ‘full’ today – and a shortage of hotel rooms – scores of people began camping out in The Mall in central London at the weekend, despite rules – apparently loosely enforced – preventing people in setting up camp.

This morning, before dawn, stewards told campers to take down their tents. Huge crowds have also formed in Windsor, where the Queen will be buried tonight.

Several who slept in central London overnight said friends and family told them they were ‘crazy’ to complete the night’s vigil but insisted they did not want to miss the occasion.