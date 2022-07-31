Kate Middleton looks nautical in stripes as she joins Sir Ben Ainslie at SailGP in Plymouth

Kate Middleton seemed ready to embrace her competitive side when she stepped into Plymouth to compete in a catamaran race.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge accompanied Sir Ben Ainslie to the Sail Grand Prix (SailGP) competition in Plymouth.

Kate wore a dark sweater with white nautical stripes and looked ready to go.

She paired the jersey with white linen shorts with gold buttons, from Holland Cooper, and cost £199.

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed her look with a pair of gorgeous white Superga sneakers and simple gold cuddly earrings.

The SailGP competition, which will be held in Plymouth for the second year in a row, will see nine international teams compete in short races on high-speed catamarans.

Kate Middleton looked ready for action in nautical stripes and white sneakers as she prepared to join the Great Britain team

The Duchess of Cambridge will race New Zealand alongside Sir Ben Ainslie (right)

The Duchess had a mischievous smile on her face as she waved at cameras as she prepared for her race against New Zealand

Game face up! The Duchess looked poised to give the race her all as she walked alongside her captain, Sir Ben Ainslie

Kate waved to crowds and cameras with a big smile on her face as she prepared to show her competitive side

Kate wore long sleeves for the slightly colder weather with a sea breeze and had her hair styled in loose curls, slung over her shoulder to one side

The Duchess beamed as she prepared to show her competitive side in a friendly against New Zealand later today

Kate will be led by Sir Ben Ainslie in her race as they take on New Zealand in a friendly

Sir Ben’s wife, sports presenter Georgie Thompson also wore nautical stripes to see her husband team up with the Duchess for the race

Sir Ben Ainslie will lead Britain’s SailGP team in the short races, where the catamarans can reach speeds of up to 55 miles per hour.

While royal fans can expect Kate’s competitive side when she joins the team, her rivals stayed in the spirit of the friendly race and gifted her a beautiful framed print before she entered the water.

The Duchess of Cambridge is the royal patron of the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the British SailGP team.

The charity works with young people and uses sports to spark interest in science and technology.

In recent years, the charity has encouraged young people to take climate action with its Protect our Future platform.

The program aims to protect the oceans and the planet from the effects of climate change by educating young people about climate science.

The Duchess was given a framed print of the New Zealand SailGP team during her visit to the 1851 Trust, of which she is Royal Patron

The Duchess of Cambridge seemed delighted with her gift – an intricately painted capital ‘A’

Kate chatted with her rivals, members of the New Zealand SailGP team, who had presented her with the framed gift

Kate spoke to a member of the charity, which uses sports to encourage children to develop an interest in science and technology

During their visit, Kate will participate in the Protect Our Future program, where she will learn about seagrass, one of the most important natural resources to combat harmful changes in our climate.

Later today, Kate will join the Great Britain SailGP team, competing against the skilled New Zealand outfit led by Peter Burling in a friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’.

It will most likely be light work for the Duchess, who showed her competitive side when she competed in a sailing regatta in the Bahamas at the end of her Royal Caribbean Tour with Prince William in March.

They posted a video of the race on Instagram, writing: “Yesterday they took to the sea for a very special regatta here in the Bahamas. Thanks to the crew for braving the rain! It was a close race…’

After an afternoon of fun, Kate will likely leave soon and return to London, as the Cambridges are expected to attend the Euro 2022 final, where the England women’s team will face Germany at Wembley Stadium.

FEMAIL previously reported that Kate and William were considering taking Princess Charlotte, seven, to the contest.

An FA source said the football-mad princess, who has improved her goalkeeping skills, could join her parents to cheer on the Lionesses.