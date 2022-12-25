Kate Middleton joins the King at Sandringham’s Christmas Day church service

The Princess of Wales looked elegant in khaki as she attended the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham with Prince William, the King and the rest of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, 40, beamed as she held the hand of her youngest son, four-year-old Prince Louis, as she headed to St Mary Magdalene Church along with Prince William, 40, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte on the Norfolk Estate.

The mother-of-three looked typically stylish in a festive coat she has worn before, believed to be from British designer Alexander McQueen, paired with a Philip Treacy feather hat and dangling earrings from French brand Sézane as the group headed to the maintenance.

The frugal royal family recycled the military-style coat to attend an engagement at Bradford Town Hall in January 2020, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping down as senior royals.

The 40-year-old Princess of Wales looked elegant as always in a khaki coat, fedora hat with a feather and earrings as she joined the royal family to attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene’s church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Today, the princess paired her structured coat with custom black-heeled knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.

She wore her thick brunette locks down and fell over her shoulders, brushing away from her face and opting for minimal makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

This is the first Christmas at Sandringham in two years since the late Queen stayed at Windsor for Christmas 2020 and Christmas 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the family’s first time spending the holidays without the late Monarch.

The Princess of Wales beamed with happiness as she walked to the service with her husband ahead of the other members of the royal family.

She looked elegant in her festive outfit as she waved to the well-wishers who traveled to Norfolk today.

The mother of three paraded down the road, with her son Prince Louis beaming with pride at her side.

Picture perfect family! The Prince and Princess of Wales beamed as they walked to church for Christmas service with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

It will be the first time that the youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children will attend, as Prince Louis proudly walks alongside his older siblings and parents.

At the age of four, and after stealing the show at the belated celebration of the Queen’s jubilee in June, he’s just old enough to sit out the service.

Although they are much older than him, it is only the second time Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, have attended due to the 2020 and 2021 cancellations at the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of well-wishers have been lining up since the early hours to catch a glimpse of members of the royal family, and waved excitedly as the king and queen consort drove to the church.

Prince Louis wore shorts on a balmy Christmas Day and held his mother’s hand as the Prince and Princess of Wales walked behind the King and Queen Consort on their way to St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Sandringham

On this bittersweet occasion, the family put on a show of unity as they celebrated the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

It is the first time that King Charles III has organized the event and marks the beginning of a new era for the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be staying with the King and Queen Consort for the festive season, along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.

Ahead of the celebration, Mike Tindall has admitted that the Royal Family’s first Christmas without the Queen will be ‘very different’ as he opened up about his family’s festive plans on his podcast The good, the bad and the rugbywhich he co-hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne.

While filming a Christmas special of the show for YouTube, Mike – who appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here earlier this month – was seen dressed in a Santa hat and wrapped in a strand of gold tinsel.

When asked by host Alex Payne if Christmas would be “very different” for the royals, Mike replied, “Yeah, it probably will be.” I don’t know exactly, I’m really looking forward to it.

“It is clear that a lot is changing, there are a lot of firsts.”

This year marks the first time King Charles has given a Christmas speech to the nation – something the Queen did every year of her 70-year reign.

He is expected to speak touchingly of Queen Elizabeth in his first-ever Christmas message airing today at 3pm.

Mother-of-three Kate, 40, held hands with her youngest son Louis as she walked to church with her daughter Princess Charlotte

A brotherly gesture! Prince George, nine, contacted his youngest brother, four-year-old Prince Louis, as the Wales family attended St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

The broadcast was produced by BBC Studios Events rather than ITV, whose turn it was to record the King’s first celebratory speech under a rotating producer system between the BBC, ITV and Sky News.

It is believed the royal family went with the BBC because they have “experience shooting at St George’s Chapel this year.”

So told the royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith The times that The Monarch has invited the Duchess of York to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the family for the first time since her divorce from Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, the Duke of York will also be spending Christmas at the royal estate, but has not appeared for the public walk to church this morning.

Yesterday, the country watched the family put on a show of unity at Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

The event, which was taped on December 15, aired on ITV last night at 7.30pm to mark Christmas Eve.

Ahead of the event, the Princess of Wales revealed that the heartwarming concert was dedicated to the late Queen, “and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

In an introduction ahead of the concert broadcast, Kate spoke emotionally about the late Monarch’s affinity for the festive period “as a time that brings people together and reminds us all of important values.”

The 40-year-old royal held her first event last year, which was such a success that she decided to bring it back – in the hope that it could become an annual event. She said: ‘Last year’s event reminded me what I love most about Christmas, seeing people come together, celebrate and experience special moments, while also thinking about the year gone by.

“This Christmas will be our first without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time to bring people together and remind us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.”

This year, the princess invited hundreds of “inspiring individuals” to the service to recognize their contributions across the country.

She described them as: “Those who demonstrate the power of belonging and community values, enabling us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone out of their way to support others.”

And she added: “Her Majesty leaves us with an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us. This year’s carol service is dedicated to her and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.

So while Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared.

“Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

In a £400 sequined black knit cardigan from Self Portrait, she recorded the message for her on a visit to the abbey last week during final preparations for the service.

The service, supported by the Royal Foundation, was held at Westminster Abbey on December 15 and was attended by numerous senior royals, including Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort.

Voiced by Catherine Zeta-Jones, the program featured tributes to Her Majesty the Queen and short films highlighting individuals who went out of their way to support others.

