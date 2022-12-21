Kate Middleton invites fans to tune into concert in trailer for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

The Princess of Wales has invited viewers to tune in for her “very special” festive concert in a new trailer for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

Kate, 40, looks radiant in a sequin-embroidered red dress as she poses for the camera in the 19-second clip to share how the program is “full of festive Christmas carols and wonderful performances.”

The annual show – broadcast at 7pm on Christmas Eve on ITV – was filmed on December 15 at Westminster Abbey, where the princess was joined by her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

She was also joined on the occasion in London by King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

“Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey filled with festive carols and beautiful performances as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of the year,” Kate says in the trailer.

The footage then shows moments from the service – including the choir singing festive carols.

For the trailer, the glamorous royal wore a stunning £460 sequin dress from British brand Needle & Thread as he stood in front of a Christmas tree lit up with fairy lights and draped in gold and red bows and baubles.

She kept her hair in loose waves and her makeup low profile with a glossy nude lip, which allowed the bold dress to take center stage.

Elsewhere, the event was promoted on the Instagram account representing the Princess and Prince of Wales.

A caption accompanying the profile’s stories read: ‘#TogetherAtChristmas is about shining a light on people doing selfless and often life-changing things in their communities.

‘It was a pleasure to welcome so many to Westminster Abbey last week, and we wanted to tell you some of their stories…’

A selection of photos followed, including several of Robbie Fletcher of Leicestershire, who raised over £10,000 for Loros in memory of his mother.

The photos also featured the team behind Sports Key in Birmingham, and Hazel Yarlett, who, along with her husband, provided a home for a Ukrainian refugee family of seven.

Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service will recognize the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, celebrating and showcasing the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values ​​the late monarch demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

These principles are shared and personified by the inspiring guests who are invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

Combining traditional and modern elements with people of all faiths and none, the world-famous Westminster Abbey Choir will perform some of the country’s best-loved Christmas carols, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” which was selected through a public poll.

The carols are accompanied by musical performances from guests including Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, and a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C.

Speakers including The Prince of Wales, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox will deliver moving talks.

The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special program with commentary by Catherine Zeta Jones, broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

The broadcast will feature additional content, including an introduction from The Princess of Wales, films highlighting individuals who go out of their way to support others, and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

