Kate Middleton: “I’d love come and study”: Kate Middleton wants to enroll at a prestigious university

The Princess of Wales hinted she’s ready to go back to school and admitted she would “love” to enroll in college courses at Harvard University when she attended the prestigious Ivy League school today.

Kate, 40, visited Harvard in her first — and only — solo engagement as part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ whirlwind three-day trip to Boston. And it seems that the tour of the university had quite an impact on the mother of three.

As she sat down to meet with researchers at the university’s developing child center, the princess confessed she was in love with the school, saying, “It’s so exciting to be here.” I would like to come and study but don’t know what to choose as there are so many specialist courses available.

Kate, who graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2005, commented that it’s ‘never too late’ to go back to school, adding: ‘Apparently they say it’s never too late, there is always time.

Upon her arrival at Harvard University, Kate was invited to sign the official guest book, before taking part in a meeting with researchers “about the advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a promising future for every child.”

The royal family seemed delighted to add her name to the guest book – which she did with a Harvard pen

Kate had a notebook and pen ready for her meeting, which a spokesperson said was “part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early years to lifelong outcomes.”

‘It’s great to be here. So grateful for this collaboration. I look forward to learning more. There’s a lot for me to know.’

Kate spent half an hour with the experts and smiled at the end and said, “I need all day.”

Before entering the meeting, the Princess of Wales signed the guest book, reiterating that of her father-in-law, King Charles, visiting Harvard in 1986 – 36 years after the King signed his name.

In recent years, the mother of three has focused on early childhood development and looking for ways to provide children with the best possible life.

Last year she launched the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood to ‘raise awareness of why the first five years of life are so important to our future life outcomes, and what we as a society can do to embrace this golden opportunity to be a happier, mentally healthier, more caring society.’

The Harvard Center and The Royal Foundation have teamed up to support each other and highlight the importance of child development research in recent years.

After Kate’s visit, Jack Shonkoff, center director of Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child, said, “I was very inspired by how serious she is about wanting to lean into an agenda for young children.

‘It was remarkably relaxed and informative. It was a wonderful hour we spent with her.

“I see her as highly motivated to make an impact on the world. She is a demure person in person, there was no sense of ego in the room.

Kate was seen laughing and joking as she added her name to the guest book

She chose not to use her royal title in the book, simply signing it “Catherine,” before adding today’s date.

“You really get the sense that she understands the power of her platform and has a desire to do good and make a difference.”

The visit may have marked the next chapter of the princesses’ education, but it was also a trip down memory lane as it seemingly reminded Kate of her own college days — where she and William’s love story began.

Before becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, the royal couple started out as friends while studying at St Andrews University and sparks flew from the very first time they laid eyes on each other.

The same Harvard University guest book was signed by King Charles III in 1986

“When I first met Kate I knew there was something really special about her, and then I knew maybe there was something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while,” Prince William said at the famous getting engaged in 2010. interview with Tom Bradby from ITV News.

Kate recalled, “I turned bright red and hurried off, very embarrassed to meet him.”

The pair grew closer as friends while living in the same sorority house, St. Salvator’s — known as Sallies and began spending every day together — from swimming together in the college pool to becoming each other’s running companions to confiding in each other, their friendship began to blossom into something more and it did not go unnoticed by their peers.

Fellow students joked to her, “Bet you’ll be wearing a tiara soon.”

In early 2002, Kate caught William’s attention when she stepped out in a sheer, sheer dress with exposed black underwear underneath at a fashion show for university charities, prompting the Prince of Wales to exclaim, “Wow, Kate is hot!”

Unsurprisingly, the fashion show was the same night their relationship blossomed from friendship to romance and the two were even seen kissing later that night.

During the next three years of college, their relationship grew deeper and deeper.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on the day of their graduation from St Andrews University in June 2005. The couple met four years earlier

Kate Middleton at her graduation in 2005, by which time her relationship with Prince William had been made public. Five years later, he proposed

A friend of theirs, Michael Choong, who played rugby with William and is now a property developer in Scotland, recalls: ‘They never showed affection in public. Kate was good to him.

“She was very loyal and didn’t gossip. William was sociable by nature – he would always get a round of beer at the pub – but Kate was less so and hated having her picture taken.’

The pair tried to keep their relationship private, but the world soon knew that Diana’s boy was in love.

While skiing with his father in the Swiss resort of Klosters, he agreed to a photocall on the understanding that photographers would leave him alone for the rest of the trip.

When the photocall was over, Kate joined him at the ski lift and with just one click of a camera, photographers revealed their romance to the world.

After their relationship became more serious, William began to feel uncomfortable about being tied up so young and the couple decided to spend the summer holidays separately.

But by the end of the summer, they were back together. The lovebirds graduated from college in 2005, and five years later, William proposed to Kate while on vacation in Kenya.

They announced their engagement in November 2010 and were married the following April.

After 11 years of marriage and three children, Prince George, born in 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, and Prince Louis, born in 2018, the royal couple are as in love as ever and their love story is still one for the ages .