Kate Middleton gushed over a baby as she and William chatted to her new mother at Windsor 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kate Middleton appeared to show that she was feeling broody again when she and Prince William gushed over a baby in Windsor.

The Princess of Wales, 40, beamed as she watched a baby wear a pink baby suit as she chatted with her mother and received flowers from benefactors on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prince William, 40, playfully chatted with the little baby with a smile on his face.

The Princess of Wales appeared taken by the little baby wearing pink as she greeted the benefactors at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton and Prince William both gushed over the toddler as they chatted with her mother and received gifts from members of the public

The couple, who recently moved to the Berkshire Estate, met royal fans who had gathered outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the Queen, who passed away on Thursday in Balmoral.

While William ran to the Scottish royal residence to be with other members of the family, Kate stayed in Windsor to look after the children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, who had just started the new school year. the Lambrook School. .

In a show of unity, the pair appeared on Saturday afternoon with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who happened to be visiting the UK when the Queen’s death was announced.

The ‘Fab Four’, as they were once called, walked side by side after it was reported that William had invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join him and Kate as they watched royal tributes.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared together in Windsor for the first time since early 2020

It was the first public appearance the two couples had together since 2020, before Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and left the UK to start a new life in the US.

Amid rumors of a rift between the brothers, another clip showed William

Kate, mother of three, who recently inherited the title of Princess of Wales, is a natural with children and is often seen fussing over little ones while out and about at public appearances.

In June of this year, she was spotted asking a royal fan, Marianne Provoost, if she could hold her baby during a trip to Newmarket Racecourse, Cambridge.

A video of the beautiful moment showed the princess smiling and talking to the baby, asking if she could hold him, and telling her mother, “I love babies.”

Meanwhile, Prince William was seen hanging out nearby, watching his wife cuddle the toddler, and Kate was certainly in no rush to go as he urged her on.

As Kate handed the four-month-old daughter to Mrs. Provoost who said to the Duchess, “Enjoy your day and enjoy your children.”

The video clips show Prince William appearing to gently tap his wife on the arm and say, “It’s time to go.”

However, she took the time to say goodbye to Marianne before returning the child.

Royal fans raved about the moment and took to Twitter to joke about it, especially Prince William’s reaction.

“It makes William a little nervous. With three he is nervous. Another could tip it over the edge,” one wrote.