Kate Middleton goes bronde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair at Windsor

Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter haircut today as she stepped into Windsor with Prince William for a surprise joint engagement to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 40-year-old Prince and Princess of Wales went to Windsor to inspect the sea for floral arrangements laid outside the gates of the Berkshire estate in tribute to the late Queen, who died. in Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.

During the engagement, they were joined by Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, marking the first time the two couples have all appeared in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

The royal mother of three was dressed in a black midi dress for the occasion and sported her dark brown locks, which were accentuated with a lighter color on her back.

Last month, the then Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at the Commonwealth Games with significantly darker colored locks.

The princess has often darkened her hair every September, as she returns to the royal service after the summer holidays.

The warring sons of King Charles III, Prince William and Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan all appeared in black at Windsor Castle tonight to inspect the sea of ​​floral tribute laid outside the gates of the Berkshire estate in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the foursome were greeted with applause as they walked through the gates of Windsor Castle together to honor Her Majesty’s legacy, other moments between the British public and the Duchess of Sussex didn’t seem to run so smoothly.

Tonight’s bombshell marks the first time the two couples have all appeared in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

Harry and Meghan, who sensationally resigned from the front lines two years ago to strike in California single-handedly and then leveled a string of bombshell allegations against The Firm, held hands as they watched the tribute, with Harry on a at one point lovingly raised his hand on Meghan’s back.

They were seen pointing to various tributes and discussing as members of the crowd waved at them.

A source at Kensington Palace said the Prince of Wales had invited the Sussexes to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier today.

The Sussex’s friend and journalist of choice, Omid Scobie, later claimed on Twitter that the invitation was made at the “11 o’clock.” He hinted that William is willing to give Harry an olive branch and work to melt the ice between them, stating: “It is without doubt an important moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”

The Princess of Wales, who was seen during the walk talking to children, showed off a new lighter haircut

Earlier today, it was reported that Kate has said she “values ​​the history” associated with the role of the Princess of Wales, but wants to create her “own path”.

At one point, William was given a little Paddington Bear, which he passed on to an assistant. At one point he was seen lightly touching Kate’s back as she squatted again to talk to a child in front of the gates.

At one point Kate squatted down and started talking to a child who started to cry. The child stopped crying as Kate approached her.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex was seen getting a big hug from a young girl in the crowd at Windsor Castle.

Meghan walked to part of the crowd and approached a teenager, who saw her hand slam over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly for a few moments and Meghan could see her reassuring by placing her hand on her shoulder.

The girl then said, “Can I have a hug?” and Meghan nodded, before leaning forward and giving her a big hug. The touching moment was filmed by other members in the crowd.

A source said the new Princess of Wales “appreciates the history of this role but understandably wants to look to the future as she creates her own path”.

The royal source said: ‘The couple are focused on building the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the humble and humble way they have approached their work before.”

In his first televised address to the nation since the Queen’s death, King Charles III confirmed that his son Prince William would inherit his title of Prince of Wales and that his wife Kate would become Princess.

The king said: ‘Today I am proud to create’ [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the land whose title I have been privileged to bear for so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine at his side, I know our new Prince and Princess of Wales will continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginalized to the center where vital help can be given.”