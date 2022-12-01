Kate Middleton channels Meghan Markle in a turtleneck jumper in US

The Princess of Wales appeared to take fashion inspiration from her sister-in-law Meghan Markle when she arrived in the US with Prince William on Wednesday, according to royal enthusiasts.

Kate and Prince William, both 40, were photographed disembarking from a British Airways flight at Boston Logan International Airport at the start of their three-day whirlwind visit to the United States.

The mother-of-three looked effortlessly elegant in a midnight blue pantsuit by her resident designer Alexander McQueen – the same British label that designed her wedding dress in 2011 – and a turtleneck knit.

Royal fans noted online that the outfit was strikingly similar to one worn by the Duchess of Sussex, 41, on a September 2021 trip to New York; Meghan stepped out in a black coat, high-necked top and wide-leg pants.

This isn’t the first time Meghan and Kate seem to be channeling each other’s ensembles.

In July 2022, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be taking a leaf out of the Princess of Wales’s fashion bible when she wore a £4,000 monochromatic jumpsuit – which was almost identical to a dress her sister-in-law wore earlier this year.

The Duchess, who currently lives with Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, in a $14 million mansion in California after abdicating their royal duties, joined her husband in New York. York to celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day at United Nations Headquarters.

Meghan opted for a bold black and white Gabriela Hearst fitted strapless jumpsuit for the occasion, which she paired with black stilettos and a red bag.

The mum-of-two’s look was similar to Kate’s in May – when she stepped out in a £2,700 black Roland Mouret dress with an identical white band detail at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

It’s not the first time the two have worn similar outfits. In fact, the women have often put on the same clothes. They are seen in similar yellow dresses in 2018

Kate (pictured right) and Meghan (pictured left) are seen in the same red dresses in 2016

The Duchess of Sussex seemed to be channeling Kate’s style when she wore a Burberry coat on a visit to Scotland in February 2018 (left), while Kate rocked an Alexander McQueen coat with a similar pattern years earlier (right)

Kate and Meghan’s style again showed similar aspects in October 2018.

Former Suits star Meghan was spotted wearing a burgundy print dress from & Other Stories while on Fraser Island.

Kate chose a similar polka dot dress in the same color with long sleeves from British retailer Whistles when she attended a reception for Radio One’s Teen Heroes of 2018 at Kensington Palace a few days earlier.

Meghan was once again a twin with her sister-in-law when she wore a Burberry coat while visiting Scotland with her husband in February 2018; Kate was spotted wearing an Alexander McQueen coat with a very similar pattern at the 2012 St. Andrew’s Day festival.

The sister-in-law also wore the same dresses just days apart until July 2018, with Meghan wearing a yellow form-fitting dress on July 5, and Kate appearing at Wimbledon in a dress that looked just like it 10 days later.

On Wednesday, Kate paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing a pair of stunning sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana when she arrived in America with Prince William.

Diana was seen wearing the earrings several times before her death in 1997, including when she attended the Met Gala in New York City in 1996 and while visiting Canada in 1991.

Kate wore them earlier in June when she attended Trooping the Color as part of the late Queen’s birthday celebrations.

She and William, who opted for a dark suit, flew from London to Boston on a commercial flight, the trip marking the couple’s first time visiting the US since 2014.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also joined 20,000 basketball fanatics to cheer on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden stadium and promote the Earthshot Prize awards on the first day in town – but mark their first trip to the US year was overshadowed by a racism scandal that rocks Buckingham Palace.

William and Kate arrived in Boston just hours after the Prince’s own godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, was accused of making racist remarks at a reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla.

Lady Hussey, 83, resigned from the royal household yesterday after reportedly refusing to believe a black domestic violence campaigner, Ngozi Fulani, was British and asked her: “What part of Africa are you from?” as they spoke at the event.

William’s spokesperson spoke out to condemn Lady Hussey’s ‘unacceptable’ comments hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in the US, saying: ‘I want to address the story about a guest who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace last night.

“This is a matter for Buckingham Palace, but as spokesman for the Prince of Wales, I appreciate you all being here and I understand you want to ask. So let me take it head on.

“I was very disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Of course I was not there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the person resigned with immediate effect.’

The Princess of Wales looked typically elegant in a blue vintage Chanel jacket as she accompanied Prince William to a Boston Celtics basketball game on their first day in the US

Kate, 40, looked perfectly polished in the Chanel double-breasted 1995 suit, with buttons embossed with the CC logo, as she stepped out of the TD Garden stadium