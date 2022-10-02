Kate Lawler shows off her incredible figure in tight leggings as she runs the London Marathon

Kate Lawler was all smiles when she joined more than 40,000 runners in the London Marathon on Sunday.

The Big Brother winner, 42, showed off her incredible figure in tight blue leggings and a matching sports top.

She took the grueling 26.2 mile trail from Greenwich Park to the Mall near Buckingham Palace in an effort to raise money for the RSPCA.

Kate completed her sporty ensemble with a pair of trainers and wore a black bum bag while running.

The radio host opted for a natural makeup look, while her blonde locks were styled poker straight.

She joined celebrities such as Green Wing star Stephen Mangan, McFly’s Harry Judd, Mark Wright and James Cracknell.

Before the mass event kicked off this morning, there was: was a moving rendition of the national anthem in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.

After the tribute, the elite men and the masses were helped on their way by the English Lionesses Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott.

Many of the participants will do this for charity, often with moving personal stories behind why they put their bodies through the wringer after months and sometimes years preparing for the big event.

As participants make their way past the crowds, they will also see the capital’s iconic landmarks including Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, the London Eye, Westminster and of course Buckingham Palace on the straight.

Equally iconic are the now-famous fancy dress costumes that some runners will don when they participate, with giant sunflowers, Minions and even Big Ben’s Elizabeth Tower all turning heads as they make their way up the track.

The wheelchair races saw early success for the British like David Weir and Eden Rainbow-Cooper in the men’s and women’s races respectively.

It comes after Kate – who rose to fame as the winner of Channel 4’s third series Big Brother in 2020 – insisted millennials would be ‘stunned’ if they watched the show today amid plans for the beloved reality series. to make a comeback on ITV2.

Radio host Kate fondly recalled her days at the famous reality TV house, saying that the contestants were consumed with as much alcohol as they wanted, leading to a lot of raucous and raunchy behavior, which is what Love Island viewers are doing today. would shock.

She said The sun“I always knew it would come back, and I’m so excited it’s coming back to see the response from millennials. There is now a whole new generation of children who are looking at it for the first time…

“It was at a time in reality TV when producers didn’t ration alcohol because there were no serious riots calling the police!”

She added: “With booze comes drinking games. The bottle was turned so much, I kissed everyone – I think.’

Big Brother, created by John de Mol and premiered in the Netherlands, hit British screens in 2000.

Craig Phillips won the first season and Brian Dowling was victorious in the second season, before Kate became the first female winner of the third series in 2002.

A number of British spin-offs were created, including Teen Big Brother, Ultimate Big Brother and the popular Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2011, the program moved from Channel 4 to Channel 5, but it was eventually canceled in 2018 after its 19th series, three years after Love Island – popular with today’s younger generation – arrived on ITV2.

Kate claims that the Big Brother bosses told them to be careful of any sexual interactions they had in the house, and insisted that they hide their actions.

But she added: “In series six nobody cared at all and it was like, ‘If they have sex, they have sex,’ and they just didn’t care…

“It was a popularity contest, so any romance was a nice perk. But there was no sex for me.’

Big Brother’s long-awaited comeback was confirmed by ITV bosses earlier this month.

The new UK home of the original reality TV juggernaut has been billed as ITV2 and ITVX, with a series set to air next year.

A cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in Britain’s most famous television home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing every move.

The house is given a contemporary new look for the reinvention of the iconic series.

It is hoped that the audience will be captivated as the contestants take part in entertaining tasks, thrilling nominations and live evictions.

The fate of the housemates is once again in the hands of the British public who votes throughout the series and ultimately decides who will take home a huge cash prize and be crowned the winner.