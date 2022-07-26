Kate Lawler insists Millenials will be stunned by the raucous and raunchy acts on Big Brother

She rose to fame as the winner of the third series of Big Brother on Channel 4 in 2002, with an astonishing 10 million people tuning in to watch her triumph.

And Kate Lawler insists Millennials will be “baffled” if they watch the show today, amid reported plans for the much-loved reality series to make a comeback on ITV2.

Radio host Kate, 42, fondly recalled her days at the famous reality TV house, saying that the contestants were given as much alcohol as they wanted, leading to a lot of raw and raunchy behavior, which would totally shock Love Island viewers today. .

In for a shock: Kate Lawler insists the minds of millennials will be stunned if they watched Big Brother today, amid reported plans for the beloved reality series to make a comeback on ITV2

She said The sun“I always knew it would come back, and I’m so excited it’s coming back to see the response from millennials. There is now a whole new generation of children who are looking at it for the first time…

“It was at a time in reality TV when producers didn’t ration alcohol because there were no serious riots calling the police!”

She added: “With booze comes drinking games. The bottle was turned so much, I kissed everyone – I think.’

Winner: Kate won the third series of Big Brother on Channel 4 in 2002, becoming the first ever female winner

Big Brother, created by John de Mol and premiered in the Netherlands, hit British screens in 2000.

Craig Phillips won the first season and Brian Dowling was victorious in the second season, before Kate became the first female winner of the third series in 2002.

A number of British spin-offs were created, including Teen Big Brother, Ultimate Big Brother and the popular Celebrity Big Brother.

Fond memories: Radio host Kate fondly remembered her days at the famed reality TV house, saying that the contestants got as much alcohol as they wanted (pictured on Big Brother in 2002 with the late Jade Goody)

In 2011, the program moved from Channel 4 to Channel 5, but it was eventually canceled in 2018 after its 19th series, three years after Love Island – popular with today’s younger generation – arrived on ITV2.

Kate claims that Big Brother bosses told them to be careful about any sexual interactions they had in the house, and insisted that they hide their actions.

But she added: “In series six, nobody cared at all and it was like, ‘If they have sex, they have sex,’ and they just didn’t care…

Excited: She told The Sun, ‘I always knew it would come back, and I’m so excited about the return to see the response from Millennials’ (pictured for Big Brother in 2002)

“It was a popularity contest, so any romance was a nice perk. But there was no sex for me.’

Kate says that when Big Brother comes back, there must be a variety of people to cause conflict.

“They have to look at different age categories to create tension. Big Brother should be diverse,” she insisted.

“It was great to have winners like Brian Dowling, who was gay, and Nadia Almada, who was trans. It felt like the public that voted for them increasingly accepted that people were who they wanted to be.’

Family affair: Radio and television presenter Kate is now mother to her 18-month-old daughter Noa

“It’s not going to work at all if you just put 15 white 20-year-olds in it.”

In April of this year, there were first rumors that Big Brother would return in 2023.

It has been claimed that, five years after Channel 5 shut down the reality TV show, ITV2 would bring it back in the fall the following year.

A source told The sun: ‘ITV is home to major appointment television. They know better than anyone how to organize large live events.

“They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and a legion of younger fans.

“They are very eager to finalize the Big Brother deal and hope to be able to announce something solid soon.

“The talks are still at an early and delicate stage and the coming weeks will be crucial.

It needs full treatment and they are confident that they are the ones who can restore it to its legendary former glory.

“It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation.”