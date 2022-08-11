Kate Lawler impresses in white boob tube as she joins her father at The Hundred cricket tournament

Kate Lawler cut a stylish figure in a white boob tube and patterned shorts on Thursday as she attended The Hundred cricket competition at The Kia Oval, London.

The Big Brother winner, 42, was joined by her beloved father Des at the sporting event, which saw the duo looking around the stands and getting tipsy.

Kate looked radiant as she posed for snaps at the event, teaming her midriff-flashing top and shorts with gold sandals and a chunky gold necklace.

The radio host wore her blonde locks loose for the occasion, accentuating her features with a radiant makeup palette.

Kate captured the day on her Instagram stories and filmed herself and her father, whom she calls “Big Dezzie,” as they got into action over a drink or two.

The pair were certainly in good spirits as they spent time together in the crowd, although Des was at one point “outraged” when someone tried to take his drink.

Kate even joked with filters, where she and Des took turns transforming their faces with the comedic effect.

It comes after Kate – who rose to fame as the winner of Channel 4’s third series Big Brother in 2002 – insisted millennials would be ‘stunned’ if they watched the show today amid plans for the beloved reality series. to make a comeback on ITV2.

Radio host Kate fondly recalled her days at the famous reality TV house, saying that the contestants drank as much alcohol as they wanted, leading to a lot of raucous and raunchy behavior, which would totally kill Love Island viewers today. shock.

She said The sun“I always knew it would come back, and I’m so excited it’s coming back to see the response from millennials. There is now a whole new generation of children who are looking at it for the first time…

“It was at a time in reality TV when producers didn’t ration alcohol because there were no serious riots calling the police!”

She added: “With booze comes drinking games. The bottle was turned so much, I kissed everyone – I think.’

Big Brother, created by John de Mol and premiered in the Netherlands, hit British screens in 2000.

Craig Phillips won the first season and Brian Dowling was victorious in the second season, before Kate became the first female winner of the third series in 2002.

A number of British spin-offs were created, including Teen Big Brother, Ultimate Big Brother and the popular Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2011, the program moved from Channel 4 to Channel 5, but it was eventually canceled in 2018 after its 19th series, three years after Love Island – popular with today’s younger generation – arrived on ITV2.

Kate claims that the Big Brother bosses told them to be careful of any sexual interactions they had in the house, and insisted that they hide their actions.

But she added: “In series six, nobody cared at all and it was like, ‘If they have sex, they have sex,’ and they just didn’t care…

“It was a popularity contest, so any romance was a nice perk. But there was no sex for me.’

Big Brother’s highly anticipated comeback was confirmed by ITV bosses earlier this month.

The new UK home of the original reality TV juggernaut has been billed as ITV2 and ITVX, with a series set to air next year.

A cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in Britain’s most famous television home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing every move.

The house is given a contemporary new look for the reinvention of the iconic series.

It is hoped that the audience will be captivated as the contestants take part in entertaining tasks, thrilling nominations and live evictions.

The fate of the housemates is once again in the hands of the British public who votes throughout the series and ultimately decides who will take home a huge cash prize and be crowned the winner.