Kate Langbroek’s Husband Reveals What He Really Thought of Her OBSCENE Act on HYBPA?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She shocked viewers on Have You Been Paying Attention? earlier this week when she pretended to do fellatio on a sausage.

But Peter Lewis, Kate Langbroek’s husband, says he wasn’t at all shocked by his wife’s obscene antics.

Peter told Kate’s KIIS FM’s Pick Up co-host Katie “Monty” Dimond “it wasn’t unpredictable” when they called him during the show on Wednesday.

But Peter Lewis, Kate Langbroek’s husband, says he wasn’t at all shocked by his wife’s obscene act in Have You Been Paying Attention? earlier this week

Kate has built a bit of a reputation for her crude sense of humor, but on Monday she pushed it to the limit on the Channel Ten quiz show.

She appeared as a panelist on the satirical game show when host Tom Gleisner showed a photo of what appeared to be a packaged sausage next to a Commonwealth Games athlete.

He asked panelist Sam Pang if ‘Götzinger’ was the ‘discus champion or the liverwurst?’

Kate Langbroek (pictured) turned heads when she mimicked fellatio on a sausage on Channel Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention? quiz show on monday

This led to some spicy jokes about getting “the sausage,” which led Gleisner to give Pang a wrapped up Götzinger problem.

Kate then jumped in by saying, “Tom gave me his sausage from under the desk before!”

Pang held up the sausage and said, “I don’t like all the allusions,” leading Kate to jokingly ask, “What allusion?” before snatching the snag from his hands and pretending to perform fellatio on it.

Comedian Sam Pang (pictured, right) held up a sausage, prompting Kate to poke fun at it and play the raw mime

The crowd went crazy with Kate’s cheeky act and burst out laughing as the camera instantly snapped away.

Breakfast radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O discussed Kate’s raunchy behavior on their Tuesday show.

Kyle Sandilands, 51, said he was shocked to see Kate g**b a sausage out of someone’s hands.

Kate was shocked when she remembered her son watching in the audience

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, 47, added that Kate “forgot her son was in the audience and was mortified.”

Kate was one of Australia’s most successful radio duos for many years, Nova 100’s Hughesy and Kate, alongside comedian Dave Hughes.

Kate and her 17-year-old husband, Peter, moved to Italy with their four children, Lewis, Sunday, Artie and Jan, in January 2019 and she moved back to Melbourne early last year.