Kate is a big fan of US media. Newspapers claim that she and William “hit a home run” on American visits.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stunned the US during their overseas visit to Boston and hit a home run using glamour, last night.

The couple, both 40, dialed up the glamor at Boston’s Fenway Park for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, with Kate in a bright green rented floor-length dress from Solace London and Prince William in a tuxedo.

Kate paired the dress, which she rented from HURR for $100, with an emerald green choker famously worn by her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and earrings from her private collection.

At last night’s ceremony, which featured performances by Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish and Chloe x Halle, the prestigious environmental award was won by five recipients, each taking home $1.2 million for their impact on the environment and climate change.

The Earthshot Prize has long been a passion project of Prince William’s, who launched it in 2020 to come up with solutions to climate change.

The Boston Herald said the future queen was “stunned” at the awards ceremony, while People magazine stated that she stunned the crowd in her glamorous outfit and stole the spotlight with the ensemble. The New York Post went on to describe the ceremony as a “home run” for the future king and queen.

However, the pair were not greeted warmly throughout their three-day trip, with the pair being booed by some onlookers as they sat courtside to watch the Boston Celtics basketball team take on the Miami Heat earlier this week.

The article quoted a woman as saying she “[didn’t] concern’ about the royal visit, while another said there was ‘no chatter’ about the visit in local bars and clubs as to be expected.

Kate, whose rented dress had a daring slit in the back that allowed her to show off her dazzling heels, held her husband as they entered MGM Music Hall

Another man was quoted as saying, “I said to my wife this morning, I put on my pants the same way he does – why is he so special?” while others were documented as complaining about the potential traffic congestion the visit would cause.

One said, “This is America, and I think that’s an important part of who we are, that we don’t deify people.”

Despite the reception, Kate was seen looking relaxed as she took a solo walk at Harvard University after talking to experts at The Center on the Developing Child.

She was heard to say that the people of Boston had been “so kind” to her and her husband during their short trip, and to the well-wishers that she was “so thankful” for people who came to greet her.

Sure, William and Kate needed the trip to go off without a hitch. While there was already a lot of pressure on the gala, that weight was increased tenfold in the wake of the controversies that have overshadowed the pair’s US tour.

Before the couple had even landed in the US, a furious race had broken out in the UK after the prince’s own godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, was accused of making racist remarks against black domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani , at an event at Buckingham Palace.

Then on Thursday, the first full day of their tour, Prince Harry and Meghan dropped a trailer for the bombshell Netflix documentary, which hinted at new attacks on the monarchy – and was described by insiders as a “declaration of war” on the Welsh and the Royal family.

While William and Kate were mid-flight, their Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement condemning the ‘unacceptable’ comments made by Lady Hussey – who resigned from her role in the royal household – but the controversy has already cast a gloomy shadow about what was meant to be a “Super Bowl” moment for the Prince.

The teaser trailer dashed any hope that the Sussexes are willing to work for a ceasefire in their bitter battle with the royal family.