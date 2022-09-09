Kate Hudson stuns in a yellow silk slip dress at Karlie Kloss’ birthday party in New York

<!–

Kate Hudson made sure all eyes were on her as she attended Karlie Kloss’s star-studded birthday party in New York on Thursday.

The actress, 43, appeared to be channeling her iconic look from the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as she slipped her figure into a yellow silk dress.

Kate joined Irina Shayk, Christy Turlington, Ashley Graham and Martha Stewart at the party.

Statement outfit: Kate Hudson stunned in a yellow silk slip at Karlie Kloss’ star-studded birthday party in New York on Thursday

Kate was the blonde bombshell in her outfit every inch, which she paired with a pair of yellow platform shoes, a black blazer and a Valentino bag, which retails for around £2,290.

The star of Almost Famous and Bride Wars showed a soft golden tan after recently returning from a sun-filled trip to Europe.

She wore her long blond locks out and stretched neatly over her shoulders and completed her look with a bright and bold red lip.

Stunner: Kate was the blonde bombshell in her outfit every inch, which she paired with a pair of yellow platform heels, a black blazer and a Valentino bag, which retails for around £2,290

Iconic look: The actress, 43, appeared to be channeling her iconic look from the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as she slipped her figure into a yellow silk dress

Kate spent the summer in Europe and visited idyllic Positano, among other places.

Meanwhile, Karlie looked fabulous in a sparkly figure-hugging dress as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

She shared a series of sizzling snaps of herself online to celebrate the occasion.

Golden Girl: Karlie, meanwhile, looked fabulous in a sparkly figure-hugging dress as she celebrated her 30th birthday

“About last night,” the model wrote in a message.

During the bash, when her delicious birthday cake was brought out with lit candles, Karlie was captured doing a tender hug with husband Joshua Kushner, 37.

The businessman commemorated the occasion earlier last month with a candid photo of his wife sticking out her tongue and a caption that simply read “30” and an emoji in the heart.