Kate Hudson stuns in a yellow silk slip dress at Karlie Kloss' birthday party in New York

Entertainment
By Merry

Kate Hudson stuns as she shows off her slim figure in a yellow silk slip at Karlie Kloss' star-studded birthday party in New York

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline

Published: 09:32, September 9, 2022 | Updated: 09:32, September 9, 2022

Kate Hudson made sure all eyes were on her as she attended Karlie Kloss’s star-studded birthday party in New York on Thursday.

The actress, 43, appeared to be channeling her iconic look from the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as she slipped her figure into a yellow silk dress.

Kate joined Irina Shayk, Christy Turlington, Ashley Graham and Martha Stewart at the party.

Kate was the blonde bombshell in her outfit every inch, which she paired with a pair of yellow platform shoes, a black blazer and a Valentino bag, which retails for around £2,290.

The star of Almost Famous and Bride Wars showed a soft golden tan after recently returning from a sun-filled trip to Europe.

She wore her long blond locks out and stretched neatly over her shoulders and completed her look with a bright and bold red lip.

Iconic look: The actress, 43, appeared to be channeling her iconic look from the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as she slipped her figure into a yellow silk dress

Kate spent the summer in Europe and visited idyllic Positano, among other places.

Meanwhile, Karlie looked fabulous in a sparkly figure-hugging dress as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

She shared a series of sizzling snaps of herself online to celebrate the occasion.

“About last night,” the model wrote in a message.

During the bash, when her delicious birthday cake was brought out with lit candles, Karlie was captured doing a tender hug with husband Joshua Kushner, 37.

The businessman commemorated the occasion earlier last month with a candid photo of his wife sticking out her tongue and a caption that simply read “30” and an emoji in the heart.

