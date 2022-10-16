Kate Hudson sports a stylish geometric two piece while promoting Knives Out 2 in London

Kate Hudson looked quintessentially stylish on Sunday as she attended the photo call for her new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at BFI’s London Film Festival.

The actress, 43, showed off her stunning figure as she wore a two-piece ensemble – with a crop top and matching maxi skirt.

Her geometric V-print crop top featured a square neckline and black lining, while keeping accessories to a minimum.

Adding some fall chic, the actress wore a pair of brown leather boots as she posed on the red carpet.

While her long blond locks were styled into a soft wave, falling from the center to her torso as she placed one side behind her ear.

Kate opted for a radiant and subtle makeup palette and appeared cheerful as she beamed at the cameras.

The actress plays the character Birdie Jay in the new murder mystery, which revolves around the story of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island – one of which is found dead.

Much like the first Knives, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) shows up to investigate the murder.

The upcoming release stars a slew of other big names, many of whom also attended the photocall and press conference held at the five-star May Fair hotel in the capital.

Gorgeous: While Outer Banks star Madeline Cline, who plays Whiskey in the new movie, opted for a translucent black shirt with a red polka dot print — paired with a red and black printed skirt

Chic: Game of Thrones star Jessica Henwick, who plays the character Peg, kept ultra-slim in a nude two-piece suit with split-hem pants and a single-breasted blazer

Plot: The film revolves around the story of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton, pictured) who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island – with one found dead

Edward Norton kept his look simple with a black crew neck jumper and a pair of burnt orange chinos, matching suede sneakers with the pants.

While Outer Banks star Madeline Cline, who plays Whiskey in the new film, opted for a translucent black shirt with a red polka dot print — paired with a red and black printed skirt.

Game of Thrones star Jessica Henwick, who plays the character Peg, kept ultra slick in a nude two-piece suit with split-hem pants and a single-breasted blazer.

Here come the girls: Janelle Monáe (left) went for an all-white look, while her co-star Kathryn Hahn (right) kept it smart in a three-piece

Extra: She kept a pup-shaped bag to match her gorgeous blazer dress, and added a mini top hat to the look

More famous faces: Dave Bautista also stars in the film, as character Duke Cody

Suave: Director Rian Johnson (left) kept his look sleek with a gray suit and monochromatic striped tie, while Leslie Odom Jr. (right) opted for a bolder outfit with a cream pinstripe look

Janelle Monáe certainly made a statement as she attended the event in a gold button blazer dress with a cape style open arm detail.

She kept a sausage dog-shaped bag to match the ensemble and added a mini top hat to the look.

While her co-star Kathryn Hahn opted for a monochromatic tweet three-piece, featuring wide-leg pants, a crop top and a matching blazer.

Daniel Craig appeared missing at the event, which was part of the final day of the London Film Festival.

Slick: Leslie looked effortlessly cool in an oversized taupe blazer and matching baggy pants, with a pinstripe pattern all over

Layering: The Broadway actor, who plays character Lionel in the film, added a cream ribbed turtleneck underneath the suit