Kate Hudson shares precious picture with her mini-me daughter Rani Rose, three, on a luxurious yacht

Kate Hudson shared an adorable photo with her mini-me daughter Rani Rose as they still enjoy some quality time traveling the world together.

In the precious photo, posted to her Instagram Sunday morning, the 43-year-old Nearly Famous actress looked every inch the doting mother as she wrapped her arms around her little girl as they sat together on a luxury yacht.

‘Just the girls for a moment’ [pink heart emoji]’ wrote the Oscar nominee with the image, which showed her in a bright yellow long-sleeved dress and hair in a bun.

Meanwhile, her little girl, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, wore a pink and blue frilly swimsuit.

Within just two hours, the post garnered more than 44,200 likes and thousands of comments from fans, her celebrity friends, including jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

Tommy Dorfman, Colton Underwood and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd all commented on heart emojis.

Last week, she shared more snaps from her recent outing with Rani Rose on her Instagram.

The first photo of the collage showed Kate holding hands with her daughter while holding a blue fan.

She looked stunning in a flowing patterned blue dress with cutouts that show off a hint of her slim waist.

In another bite, Kate feasted on a plate of pasta with her little one by her side.

The actress had several noodles out of her mouth as she stared at her little girl.

She also posted photos of her enjoying a cup of espresso.

The actress wore a pair of retro-style shades as she posed in front of the bar with spoon in mouth and cup in hand.

She wore her hair in a braid and wore an array of glamorous gold jewelry.

None of the photos features Fujikawa, whom she began dating in December 2016.

Kate is also mother to 11-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy, who she shares with Muse musician Matt Bellamy, and Ryder Robinson, 18, who she welcomed in 2004 with Chris Robinson of the rock band The Black Crowe.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star headed to Rome to celebrate Haute-Couture Fashion Week, when she and Danny looked chic at the city’s Valentino show earlier this month.

But also during the holiday season, she also went on a hunting day – like she was tricked in Positano with her fiancé and mother Goldie Hawn.