Kate Hudson says she supports ‘cancel culture’ and shares thoughts on ‘nepotism babies’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kate Hudson has said she supports “cancel culture” and shared her thoughts on “nepotism babies” in a new interview on Wednesday.

The actress, 43, weighed in on the celebrity cancellation after starring as Birdie Jay, the onetime ‘it girl’ and controversial character in Netflix hit Glass Onion.

Kate, who is the daughter of stars Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, also added that she “doesn’t care about the nepo baby thing” following the cover of New York Magazine’s The Year of the Nepo Baby.

Weighing in: Kate Hudson, 43, has said she supports ‘cancel culture’ and shared her thoughts on ‘nepotism babies’ in a new interview on Wednesday (pictured in December)

Family: Kate, who is the daughter of stars Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, also added that she “doesn’t care about the fake baby thing” (pictured with Goldie in November)

Speak against The independentOn her take on cancellation culture, she explained, “We need to hold people accountable for doing something that is sexist, misogynistic, or racist… Kanye needs to be held accountable for his behavior. Period.’

Kate argued that people should have a “deeper awareness” and certain actions warrant being “cancelled”, but added that the “under 40s” need some leeway as they need to be able to speak up without fear of being cancelled. turn into.

In response to the rising popularity of the term “fake baby” and the cover of New York Magazine titled “She’s got her mom’s eyes and cop,” Kate recalled following in her parents’ footsteps through her own experience in the industry.

Thoughts: The actress weighed in on the celebrity cancellation after starring as Birdie Jay, the controversial character in Netflix hit Glass Onion (pictured at its London premiere)

“There was much more criticism. I really felt like I had to know my s*** and be as prepared as possible. It felt like I had something to live up to,” she explained.

“That favoritism, I mean… I don’t really care. I look at my children and we are a family that tells stories. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it won’t change it.’

She argued that other industries, such as business, have “a lot more” favoritism babies because she often wonders how some people got their jobs.

It comes after Kate blasted Dane Cook when she was grilled about her former on-screen partner kissing during Vanity Fair lie detector special.

The actress joked that Cook was “cancelled” when asked by Janelle Monae if she pursed her lips in the 2008 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Girl.

Her comment comes eight years after Dane, 50, labeled her his worst on-screen kiss and joked that she ate an “onion feast” for their lip-lock.

Backlash: It comes after Kate shot Dane Cook when she was grilled about her former on-screen kissing partner during Vanity Fair’s lie detector special

When Janelle brought up the subject of Dane, Kate grimaced, “Oh! No, no, canceled!’ and then burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, Kate’s new joke about being “cancelled” may have been a reference to being outright cheated online before his engagement.

Dane drew a lot of negative attention when he revealed this year that he plans to marry his longtime girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, who is 26 years his junior.

The stand-up comic has been relentlessly mocked online for the age difference, which he himself has publicly poked fun at for years.