Kate Hudson keeps it casual and dons a stylish blouse and jeans to run errands solo in New York City

Kate Hudson was spotted out and about on the bustling streets of New York City earlier on Wednesday.

The Near-Famous actress, 43, opted for comfort and slipped into a pair of classic jeans and sandals for her outing in the big apple.

The talented star will appear in the anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and has focused on her businesses such as Fabletics and alcohol brand King St. Vodka.

Afternoon outing: Kate Hudson, 43, was spotted running some errands in New York City earlier on Wednesday

The businesswoman kept her ensemble for the day casual and simple, wearing a pastel yellow blouse that she partially unbuttoned at the top.

She tucked the bottom of the shirt into the waist of her classic jeans. Kate slipped on a pair of beige open-toed sandals for a comfortable stroll through the city.

A black bag with a thick strap slung over her left shoulder to hold a few items she needed on her outing.

Casual: The actress chose to wear comfortable, loose-fitting jeans and a pastel yellow blouse for her outing in the city

The mother of three wore a pair of white AirPods while having an important call on her phone.

To spice up her look, Kate added a gold necklace along with small dainty earrings. She put on an assortment of bracelets with different colors.

For an extra fashionable touch to her look, the star added large square sunglasses.

Her blonde hair was parted in the middle, allowing her long locks to flow naturally over her shoulders in soft waves.

The Golden Globe winner seemed to be in a good mood as she made her way through the busy and noisy city.

Upcoming Project: The star has been cast in the Knives Out sequel called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which premieres on Netflix on December 23

Focus: Kate balances her family time and work which involves not only acting but also running multiple companies such as Fabletics; seen in Rome last month in July

Kate has retired from running her business full-time to return to acting and has been cast in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The film comes from the creative mind of Rian Johnson, who not only writes the screenplay, but is also the director.

The second episode once again follows Daniel Craig’s character, Benoit Blanc, as he travels abroad to Greece to solve yet another mystery.

The movie is set to premiere on Netflix later this year for Christmas on December 23.

New Character: The Entrepreneur Has Been Cast To Play The Character Birdie Jay In The Upcoming Sequel To Knives Out

Knives Out premiered in theaters in 2019 and received critical acclaim, including Golden Globe nominations and an Oscar win for Best Screenplay.

In addition to Daniel, the first episode starred other talented actors such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Christopher Plummer.

The upcoming sequel will welcome a new cast and set of characters, including Kate, who will play Birdie Jay, according to the official film. IMDB page.

When the actress is not on sets or working behind the scenes to focus on the success of her businesses, Kate enjoys spending time with her family.

The star has three children, Ryder, 18, who she shares with ex-husband, Chris Robinson.

The actress also has son Bingham, 11, who she shares with Matt Bellamy of Muse, and daughter Rani, 3, she shares with her current fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Family time: Kate enjoys spending time with her three children, Ryder, Bingham and daughter Rani