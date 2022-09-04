Kate Hudson jokes that she nearly ended her engagement with Danny Fujikawa after brutal hike

<!–

Kate Hudson spoke of a particularly difficult walk in a video shared on her Instagram account on Sunday.

In the clip, the 43-year-old actress shared how she nearly broke up with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa during the field trip.

“Ever been on a trek where you got lost, stood in scorching heat all day, rationed water, and nearly ended a relationship?” she captioned the recording.

In the footage, Hudson wore a white patterned bikini top that showed off her sculpted belly during the outing.

The Academy Award-nominated performer also rocked a pair of matching bottoms as she enjoyed her time at the beach.

The actress added different elements of shine to her look with different jewelry.

Her beautiful blond hair was mostly covered by a wide-brimmed and multicolored hat.

Hudson started the video by saying, “Honey, the fight was on another level.”

She then recounted the events of the trip and recalled that ‘we were lost, we had no idea where we were, we were eager to climb some coarse rocks?’

The Almost Famous actress then revealed that she had reached a point where she was ready to end her engagement to her partner.

The performer stated that “I almost threw my ring in the water and thought, ‘We’re over!'”

Hudson closed the video by revealing that she and Fujikawa had arrived safely at the beach and walked into the ocean.

The actress and her husband were friends for several years before dating in 2016.

She was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, with whom she shares an 18-year-old son Ryder.

The performer began seeing Muse singer Matt Bellamy, and the couple welcomed a son named Bingham Hawn, aged 11.

Hudson later started a relationship with Fujikawa, and in 2018 they brought a daughter named Rani Rose, three years old, into their lives.

The happy couple later revealed that they got engaged in September last year.

The couple’s wedding date has not yet been announced to the public.