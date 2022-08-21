Kate Hudson is joined by her stepfather Kurt Russell while watching her eldest son Ryder play a show

<!–

Kate Hudson shared a trio of photos taken during a performance by her son Ryder’s band Codependence on her Instagram account on Sunday.

The 42-year-old actress was joined by both a friend and her stepfather, Kurt Russell, as she watched her eldest child, 18, perform with his friends at The Mint in Los Angeles.

The artist also added a short message to the caption of her post to indicate that she was “watching my baby,” and she also added “#stagemoms” at the end of her statement.

Hudson kept it relatively casual for the concert, as she wore a dark yellow button-up jacket over a black shirt.

The Almost Famous actress also wore form-fitting jeans during the show.

The Academy Award-nominated performer wore various pieces of jewelry and her beautiful blonde hair fell to her shoulders.

Russell, 71, rocked a flannel button-down shirt and jeans to the show.

Hudson shares Ryder with her first husband, Chris Robinson, whom she married in 2000.

The former couple welcomed their son in 2004 before splitting up two years later, and their divorce was finalized in 2007.

The actress began a relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and they welcomed a son named Bingham Hawn, aged 11, in 2011.

Hudson became engaged to the singer that same year, and although the two eventually broke up, they have remained on friendly terms ever since.

The performer later started seeing Danny Fujikawa, and the couple brought a daughter named Rani Rose, three years old, into their lives in 2018.

The happy couple waited three years before announcing that they were engaged.

Hudson spoke about parenting during an interview with Todaywhere she indicated that the well-being of her children was very important to her.

“The only expectations I have really high in my life are those of my children and family matters,” she said.

However, the star of How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days pointed out that parenthood wasn’t without its tough times.

She said, “When you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you hide in your bathroom and say, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!'”