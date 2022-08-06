Kate Hudson flaunts swimsuit bod and craft cocktails poolside to promote her King Street vodka brand

Kate Hudson took in the summer sun as she showcased her fabulous figure in a recent Instagram post to join her King Street vodka brand.

The 43-year-old mother of three has a vision of health, beauty and all-round summer coolness in the main image of her lounging poolside with a watermelon cocktail in hand.

The image, a repost of the brand’s recent campaign, was re-shared in honor of National Watermelon Day, which fell on August 3.

Cheers: Kate Hudson soaked up the summer sun as she showcased her fabulous figure in a recent Instagram post to join her King Street vodka brand

Bottoms up Kate: The 43-year-old mum of three has a vision of health, beauty and all-round summer coolness in the main image of her lounging poolside with a watermelon cocktail in hand

The caption perfectly personifies the image of Hudson basking in the sun.

Meeting outside today. #nationalwatermelonday’ is a fitting message for the liquor company owner who has used her own personal brand to make King Street Vodka a success.

King St. Vodka launched in 2019.

The stunning image of the award-winning actress recently posted lends itself to the strategic messages the brand has effortlessly shared all summer.

Hudson’s strong and lean physique is seen in a classic royal blue one-piece high neck swimsuit with metallic studs and a small cutout at the midriff that thoughtfully shows a subtle amount of skin.

Taking a dip: Hudson was seen enjoying the watermelon cocktail in the pool

Her short wet hair is combed back and neatly tucked behind her ears. Completely makeup-free, Hudson grins casually with her eyes closed and her face turned to the sun, holding up half of a watermelon with the center peeled out and a silver straw showing King St. Vodka goes well with it. the favorite summer fruit.

Also pictured are colorful playing cards and what looks like a watermelon martini in a classic martini glass.

Back in the summer, the vodka brand once asked the question, ‘Glass or watermelon? React with your favorite cocktail vehicle,” to which Hudson publicly commented with a watermelon emoji.

Basking in the sun: Bikinis and cocktails seem to be a summer staple for Hudson

Other photos shared over the summer by both Hudson and the @KingStVodka Instagram accounts showcase the blonde beauty’s fun personality, as she is often seen in bathing suits enjoying time in and around the pool.

Hudson has spent much of her summer promoting King Street Vodka in her backyard. Many posts on the actor’s personal social media accounts and those of the company are shared photos, videos, roles and boomerangs of the slender star wearing various swimsuits and swimming, splashing or sunbathing. The captions are always appropriate and cheeky.

‘National Bikini’ Day was July 5 and true to the vibe of the Hudson and King St. summer campaign, the brands teamed up and placed an image of Hudson in a sexy bikini atop a pool wall, basking in the sun with a cocktail in it. reaching with the caption of the image, ‘It’s #NationalBikiniDay! Or, as we like to call it, National Drink in Your Bikini Day! I’m cheering for that.’ Hudson walks the walk and talks the talk. Her entire summer is filled with two things: bikinis and vodka.

Shaken or stirred? Kings St vodka posted this on Instagram with the caption ‘Cleans up nice and makes a dirty martini more fun’

Those who know the story behind Hudson’s brand of King St. Vodka know that she got the idea to create her version of the popular spirit when her affinity for martinis made her realize that there was no vodka on the market that went so well with her favorite elixirs as the ones she could make.

Known for advocating a healthy and balanced lifestyle, Hudon’s craft vodka is crafted to cater to those who value health, wellness and the occasional let-down.

Made in Santa Barbara, California, the gluten-free spirit is 7x distilled, non-GMO, made with alkaline water and 43% alcohol by volume.

Healthy and fun, Hudson’s summer wouldn’t be complete without her vodka and sun.