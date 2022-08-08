Kate Hudson dons khaki overalls and white sunglasses as she shops alone in New York City

Kate Hudson set up a stylish shop window when she went shopping in New York City this weekend.

The 43-year-old actress turned entrepreneur wore khaki overalls with white straps for the Sunday outing.

The mother of three went on a bargain shopping spree at the trendy home and furniture store Crate & Barrel.

Weekend getaway: Kate Hudson put on a stylish display when she went shopping in New York City over the weekend

The star of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days wore her golden blonde locks down and pinned strands in the front with a purple clip.

She wore several small earrings and wore a pair of white earphones while outside the store.

Kate added a touch of glamor to her look while shielding her eyes with oversized white sunglasses.

Hudson went makeup-free under the frames and at one point wore a black face mask over her mouth and nose.

Stylish: The 43-year-old actress turned entrepreneur wore khaki overalls with white straps for the Sunday outing

Beneath her updated take on classic dungarees, the entertainer wore a black mesh halter top.

She slung a sporty dark-colored bag over her shoulder and stepped outside in two-tone black and white sandals.

The stylish businesswoman wore multiple bracelets on one of her wrists and saw her wielding several shopping bags with a bellhop.

Today, Kate is busy raising her young children – Bingham Bellamy, eleven, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, three.

Her eldest son Ryder Robinson, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, is 18.

Shopping spree: Mom of three went on a spree at trendy home and furniture store Crate & Barrel

In addition to motherhood, the multihyphenate is the founder of King St. Vodka, which, according to the brand’s Instagram page, is “made with love in Santa Barbara.”

Days ago, Kate posed poolside in a blue one-piece swimsuit to promote the company on National Watermelon Day.

She lay on the edge of the pool with a small half-cut melon in her hand with a long, reusable straw in it.

Hudson had a fresh face as she sat in the sun with a glossy red manicure.

Entrepreneur: In addition to motherhood, the multihyphenate is the founder of King St. Vodka, which, according to the brand’s Instagram page, is “made with love in Santa Barbara.”

The post was cheekily captioned, “Meeting outside today,” and the fitness enthusiast showed off her slender figure.

Her dirty blond hair was combed back and a filled cocktail glass stood behind her.

The image was a recycled upload from a recent campaign, reshared in honor of the unofficial holiday, which fell on August 3.

King St. Vodka launched in 2019, joining the star’s other companies – Fabletics and INBLOOM.