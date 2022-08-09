Kate Hudson brings back Nineties fashion in NYC

Kate Hudson was seen today sipping a green drink as she strolled through New York City.

The star — most recently spotted sporting her perfectly toned bikini body and soaking up the California sun — seemed poised for the cooler months of fall.

The 43-year-old blonde wore a striped blazer over a white T-shirt and jeans with chunky loafers.

Green Devil: Kate Hudson sipped a green drink while looking chic in New York City on Tuesday

Hudson stylishly paired high-waisted, wide-leg jeans with a loose-fitting cotton V-neck t-shirt tucked neatly at the top.

She was wearing an oversized pinstripe men’s coat draped over her shoulders.

Comfort over glamour, the star chose to wear chunky black penny loafers with gold hardware to complete the laid-back business casual look.

Hudson looked effortlessly stylish as she seemingly got a pep talk and gained momentum in the New York morning sun.

Her natural blonde locks pulled into a messy topknot, the actress pulled off her coat and carried it over her shoulder as she pounded hard on the pavement.

The actress and mother of three, dressed in black sunglasses and ornate gold jewelry, seemed busy in town.

Dizzy: Hudson picks up pace in New York

The Something Borrowed actress, also known for her groundbreaking roles in romantic comedies such as the cult classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, has added entrepreneurial skills to her resume.

She has been noticeably promoting her King Street craft vodka brand all summer and has more projects in the works.

Hudson, who spends time between New York and Los Angeles, is the daughter of Oscar-winning icon actress Goldie Hawn.