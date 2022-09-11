Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae stun at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere

Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe led the glamor on the red carpet at the premiere of the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, at Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

The couple attended the event along with some of their co-stars, including English actor Daniel Craig.

Hudson, 43, was a sight to behold in a fiery red dress with a huge ruffled trim on her right shoulder.

Star-studded: Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe led the glamor on the red carpet at the premiere of the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday

Her gown hugged her slim figure and matched her lipstick perfectly.

She tucked her long dirty blond locks behind her ears and let the rest fall down her back in glamorous, loose waves.

Monáe, 36, looked stunning as she arrived at the star-studded soiree in an off-white avant-garde dress that showed off her fitted waist and toned legs.

Red hot! Hudson, 43, was a sight to behold in a fiery red dress with a huge ruffled trim on her right shoulder

Blonde Bombshell: She tucked her long dirty blonde locks behind her ears and let the rest fall down her back in glamorous, loose waves

Wow! Monáe, 36, looked stunning as she arrived at the star-studded soiree in an off-white avant-garde dress that showed off her fitted waist and toned legs

A long train followed her as she walked down the street to the event.

Her short honey blonde hair was worn in gravity-defying curls to create the illusion of an updo.

Daniel Craig looked sharp as he stepped out on the red carpet in a lavender suit and tapered trousers.

Beneath the James Bond star’s blazer was a crisp white shirt and silky blue tie.

Defying gravity: Her short honey blonde hair was worn in gravity-defying curls to create the illusion of an updo

Sharp: Daniel Craig looked sharp as he stepped out on the red carpet in a lavender suit jacket and tapered trousers

Casual chic: Edward Norton kept it casual in a red T-shirt with a white maple leaf in the center under a dark gray blazer

Edward Norton kept it casual in a red t-shirt with a white maple leaf in the center under a dark gray blazer.

He was accompanied by his wife Shauna Robertson, who wore a seafoam green dress for the suave affair.

Kathryn Hahn stunned in a black leather dress and bright red lipstick.

Director Rian Johnson wore a classic black suit with a charcoal gray tie for the event.

Lucky couple: He was joined by his wife Shauna Robertson, who wore a seafoam green dress for the suave affair

Classic looks: Kathryn Hahn and Rian Johnson wore stylish ensembles for the evening

He’s back for more mystery: The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix sequel, Knives Out 2, aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was shared Thursday morning

The first trailer for Knives Out 2 was released earlier this week. Former James Bond actor Daniel Craig, 54, is back in the lead as he reprises his role of Detective Benoit Blanc from the original 2019 film Knives Out.

The British star has a stellar supporting cast all making their debut in the quick clip: Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Janelle Monae are all featured.

The anticipated mystery will premiere on Netflix “soon,” the trailer shared. The film will also be shown in select theaters, but the date has not yet been announced.

The premise of the new film is: ‘When a tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, invites some of his loved ones for a getaway on his private Greek island, it quickly becomes clear that not everything is perfect in paradise. ‘

Daniel’s character, Detective Blanc, then has a new mystery to solve.