Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa enjoy a romantic bike ride together in New York City

Kate Hudson was in good spirits during her outing with fiancé Danny Fujikawa in New York City earlier on Monday.

The Bride Wars actress, 43, and musician, 36, spent the afternoon together on a romantic bike ride through the big apple.

In a recent Instagram post on Sunday, the mother of three joked that the two nearly ended their engagement after getting lost on a walk, which resulted in a small argument.

Fun outing: Kate Hudson, 43, and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, 36, appeared to be enjoying their New York City bike ride on Monday

Kate seemed to be having a blast on Labor Day as she rode a blue CitiBike with her fiancé in the bustling borough of Manhattan.

To keep cool in the warmer temperatures and on her excursion, the star wore a stylish tank top with ruffles on the straps.

To stay comfortable on her bike ride, the Almost Famous actress opted for loose-fitting pants in two shades of blue.

The businesswoman completed her overall ensemble with white sneakers and matching socks.

Happy couple: the two lovebirds enjoyed spending time together during the long, three-day weekend in the big apple

The mother of three had parted her blond hair in the middle, allowing the long locks to fall naturally over her shoulders.

To enhance her look, Kate donned purple-framed sunglasses and a dainty necklace with a shiny, round rhinestone.

Kate’s eye-catching engagement ring was also on display as she rode her bike next to her fiancé.

Danny also kept his look casual and simple by donning a gray short-sleeved shirt and blue shorts.

He put on a pair of brown sandals, along with a brown hat that he threw over his long locks. The musician had a large backpack slung over his shoulders.

Stylish: The actress cycled in style during Labor Day with her beauty by her side as they spent a romantic afternoon together

Almost broke up: Kate recently joked on Instagram that she had an argument with Danny while out for a walk that nearly ended their relationship

Kate shared a video on her Instagram earlier on Sunday in which she donned a white patterned bikini while soaking up the sun by the water.

In the caption, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress explained that she and Danny had a rather tough walk together.

“Ever been on a trek where you got lost, spent all day in the scorching heat, rationed water, and nearly ended a relationship? We have.’

However, the pair seem to have made up for it and have continued to enjoy the Labor Day weekend in good spirits.

Adorable: Kate and Danny were first linked in 2016 and share a daughter, Rani, who was born in 2018; seen in July in Rome

Mother-daughter duo: Kate often shares adorable photos of herself posing with her 3-year-old daughter

Kate shares her three-year-old daughter, Rani, with Danny and has two other sons. She shares Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and Bingham with Muse singer, Matt Bellamy.

The founder of Fabletics was first associated with the owner of the record label in 2016. During an interview with In style last year, the Hollywood star explained why she was attracted to musicians.

“The reason I have such a deep connection with musicians is because we all connect with music in a way that you don’t need to explain. You just feel it, and it’s something you love,” she explained.

In September 2021, the couple announced their engagement. Kate talked about her wedding plans to Entertainment tonight, explaining, “I’m planning ahead of time. I think a little bit about what we want to do and then I go back and forth like, ‘What’s this really going to look like?’

‘Of course we are so excited. But the idea of ​​planning a wedding is quite something. It is much. I made a whole movie about it.’

